Ex-Cell Kaiser Expands Popular Echelon Collection

Ex-Cell Kaiser proudly unveils the Echelon Half Hex (HHX). Designed in conjunction with professional industrial designers, the new HHX adds visual interest to a space with its angular and sleek design. The patent pending HHX model joins the recently introduced Echelon Slim as part of the popular original Echelon Collection.

When the first Echelon units were introduced in 2015, they were so well received by the marketplace, Ex-Cell Kaiser decided to expand the product line. After the Slim version was introduced to provide a smaller capacity option, the HHX was introduced as an alternative to the traditional “half-round” design. For decades, Ex-Cell’s customers utilized the half round design for a receptacle that was flush to walls, unobtrusive and visually appealing. The HHX model takes these principals and combines them with a clean, contemporary design.

The Echelon HHX combines modern industrial design and versatility (through several different waste/recycling configurations) with attractive and visually interesting architecture, while maintaining the quality and integrity of every product designed and manufactured by Ex-Cell since 1933. Available in one and two stream configurations (32 gallon capacity), the Echelon HHX features a stainless steel body with black anodized aluminum trim. A locking side door provides full, secure access to the liners within the unit for quick and easy serviceability. An ash cup is available, as an option, to serve the casino market.

“One of the dictionary definitions of an Echelon is ‘a level of worthiness, achievement, or reputation’. This is the very embodiment of our Echelon and Ex-Cell Kaiser itself. Ex-Cell has become synonymous with quality and the Echelon Collection is no exception. We are providing the marketplace with a comprehensive family of products that will serve the varying needs across any facility while maintaining design integrity,” said Anna Cosentino, VP of Sales and Marketing at Ex-Cell Kaiser.

The Echelon Collection is not simply the next generation; this is the best generation in public space recycling receptacles.

The Echelon HHX is available now for order on-line at http://www.ex-cell.com

ABOUT EX-CELL

Located in Franklin Park, IL, Ex-Cell Kaiser LLC is a woman owned company with over 80 years of experience. Ex-Cell makes it their mission to help your organization go green by supplying receptacles that fit your style and sustainability needs. At Ex-Cell Kaiser they can customize almost any of their products with your colors and graphics to make your receptacles a great investment. Ex-Cell Kaiser continues to be one of the leading manufacturers in the USA specializing in branded solutions, contract manufacturing, and custom designs for recycling and trash receptacles, Smokers’ Oasis™, hospitality products, and maintenance solutions for facilities, municipalities and organizations alike.