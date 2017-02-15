YourMembership's Xperience 2017 -- A Conference for Everyone We’re bringing more voices into the conversation. We've compiled speakers and discussion topics to inspire ideation and creativity throughout the event, and stimulate thinking for associations to improve member engagement and grow their organization.

YourMembership (YM), a leading cloud-based software provider for associations and member-based organizations worldwide, today announced the company has rounded out its keynote speaker roster for Xperience 2017, YM’s annual industrywide user conference for both association leaders and their staff. In addition to Make-A-Wish® America President and CEO David Williams, this year’s three-day event will also feature American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) President and CEO John Graham, American Marketing Association (AMA) CEO Russ Klein and Jim Knight, a motivational speaker with a rock ‘n roll style who delivers insight about organizational culture, as keynotes.

Xperience17 will take place April 23 - 26, 2017, at Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. The conference will focus on how association leaders and their staff leverage YM’s technology to adapt to the ever-changing, technology-driven world to make better connections with their members and grow their organizations.

“Thought leadership around inspiration and innovation comes from inside the association industry and elsewhere,” said JP Guilbault, president and CEO of YourMembership. “This year, we’re bringing more voices than ever into the conversation. We have compiled an incredible line-up of speakers and discussion topics to inspire ideation and creativity throughout the event, and stimulate game-changing thinking for associations to put into action ways to improve membership engagement and grow their organizations.”

John Graham, ASAE

Mr. Graham is scheduled to join previously announced keynote Mr. Williams at 4:30PM, Monday, April 24, 2017, for an audience-participation discussion called “CEOs Unplugged.” During the café-style session, Graham will share insights about the association industry and how collective efforts of member-based organizations and foundations around the globe impact the world economy. Williams will impart his journey of becoming CEO of the world’s largest wish-granting organization, and how creating change through cause-based organizations has fueled passion among Make-A-Wish employees and volunteers.

Together, the two will reveal pragmatic knowledge about:



Leading board and chapter governance

Building volunteerism

Establishing a mission-based strategy

Driving brand awareness and public relations

Russ Klein, AMA

Mr. Klein is scheduled to speak at 9AM, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, to deliver his take on key structural changes to the marketing landscape for organizations. He will conclude his talk by bestowing his belief in the power of positivity and magical thinking to improve member engagement and grow associations. A live Q&A follows to challenge his views on the 4 P’s of marketing (price, product, promotion and place) and provocative ways to think differently about recruiting, engaging and retaining association members.

Jim Knight, Culture That Rocks

Mr. Knight is scheduled to disrupt the event with key strategies to transform any organization’s culture, starting at 9AM, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. He will leverage his experience at several well-known brands, such as Hard Rock International, to convey a clear-cut definition of culture and how to successfully engage employees as well as hire and retain rock star leaders. He is the author of Culture That Rocks: How to Revolutionize Your Company’s Culture, a how-to business book designed to amplify a brand in any industry.

Finally, a panel discussion will take place at 4:30PM, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, entitled, “The Future of Association Technology.” The panelists will include Guilbault; Liz Peuster, director of membership, National Wood Flooring Association; Tristin Hightower, director of operations, International Game Developers Association; Dan Gaertner, chief product officer, YourMembership; and Tamer Ali, senior vice president and general manager of the Learning Division, YourMembership.

Collectively, these association and technology leaders will give a lively exchange about millennial engagement, mobile technologies, online learning, simplifying the user experience through integrations, APIs and SSOs, as well as strategies for data integrity and innovative technology for association services, including events.

Xperience17 will offer attendees more than 40 interactive sessions to empower association leadership and staff to use YM’s technology to build strong, sustainable organizations and lifetime members. They will explore:

For more information about YM’s Xperience 2017 and to register, visit Xperience2017.com. To learn more about YM and its portfolio of association management and organization management products, visit YourMembership.com or call +1 727.827.0046.

About YourMembership

YourMembership, established in 1998, empowers associations, organizations, nonprofits and other companies worldwide to deliver more value to their users, drive non-dues revenue through innovative career centers and buyer’s guides, increase their relevance using ground-breaking engagement tools, and enhance overall operational efficiencies. YourMembership's cloud-based association management solution enables organizations to effectively brand themselves, engage their customer bases, and streamline their administrative processes. As the world’s largest provider of membership and company management software, YourMembership provides comprehensive membership solutions to more than 5,000 customers in 32 countries. For more information, visit YourMembership.com. To learn more now, call +1 727.827.0046. To get the latest industry updates, read The YM Blog. Get social with YM on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.