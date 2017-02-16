Use the PL-UG Ultimate kit to build a fort anywhere PL-UG kits encourage active, imaginative, collaborative play… says PlaSmart CEO Tim Kimber. Because the kits are equally fun outdoors, as well as inside on cold or rainy days, they provide an appealing alternative to screen time.

PL-UG , creator of a series of Build Your Own Fort kits that take traditional children’s fort building to a new level, has signed an exclusive world-wide distribution agreement with PlaSmart Inc. PlaSmart is a Canadian-based, international toy distributor that selects products that are smart, simple, and fun.

About PL-UG Build Your Own Fort kits

Launched in the UK in 2014, PL-UG is an incredibly clever system that allows children to build almost any Fort they can imagine. Gone are the days of stacking books on sheets when fort-building. Now children can tightly secure corners of fabric using PL-UG grips; then simply hook, suction, clamp, or peg a fort into place. PL-UG components, are designed to connect together, and can be attached to objects such as tables, chairs, walls, glass windows, patio doors, and even trees. Fort builders can branch out in any direction with the versatile PL-UG discs. Now children can dream up new and different forts – or dens as they are referred to in the U.K., every time. PL-UG’s system and its components are recommended for children age 3+ with a little help from parents or siblings; and 5+ for just about everyone else.

“PL-UG kits encourage active, imaginative, collaborative play and are an excellent fit for PlaSmart’s smart, simple, and fun philosophy”, says PlaSmart CEO Tim Kimber. “Because the kits are equally fun outdoors, as well as inside on cold or rainy days, they provide an appealing alternative to screen time.

PL-UG Build Your Own Fort kits come in three versions: the ULTIMATE kit with sheet, rods, discs, and ground pegs for outdoor use; the mid-range CANOPY kit that includes a PL-UG sheet; and the introductory or top-up FORT kit containing the key PL-UGs necessary to start building forts. PL-UG Build Your Own Fort kits are currently available in the UK, North America, Europe, and Australia.

About PlaSmart Inc.

PlaSmart Inc. is a Canadian-based, global toy distributor that selects products that are smart, simple, and fun. It seeks out interesting, one-of-a-kind toys that meet its 'smart and simple' philosophy and avoids toys that are difficult to understand or operate. PlaSmart’s products include multiple award-winning toys and games, including the ever-popular Original PlasmaCar®, a mechanical marvel powered by the cleanest and most inexhaustible energy source, kid power; The Original DoodleArt® adult coloring kits; and Smart Mat™ multi-purpose play mats. PlaSmart’s products are available on five continents and in more than sixty countries. For more information visit PlaSmart’s website.