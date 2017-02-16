Infinex Financial Group, a leading third party marketing firm and independent broker/dealer, recently announced the addition of Holger Kunst as Chief Information Officer and Rob Johnson as Vice President of Advisory Services.

Since his October 2016 hire date, Kunst has overseen the final development of Infinex’s innovative new technology platform and is increasing advisor efficiencies across all lines of business. He will launch Infinex’s leading-edge technology platform this February, 2017. Johnson will be responsible for the continued development of Infinex’s advisory department and WealthSelect program, while helping to prepare advisors for the implementation of the new DOL fiduciary rule.

“Both Kunst and Johnson were strategically hired early in the fourth quarter of 2016 so that Infinex could come out of the gate stronger than ever in 2017. The advancement of our technology offerings and advisory strategy are vital to our overall corporate direction and are connected initiatives that require elite leaders and collaborators,” said Stephen Amarante, Infinex’s President and CEO. “In addition to their extensive skill sets and experience, Kunst and Johnson are already a perfect fit for our company culture and team approach. They fully understand and embody Infinex’s dedication to delivering top-notch support and services to our financial institutions and their customers.”

“While 2016 was a significant year of growth for Infinex’s WealthSelect program of proprietary investment models, we needed the right industry veteran in place in 2017 to further our advisory strategy, in conjunction with DOL preparations,” stated Al Dabiri, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Infinex’s Wealth Solutions. “Johnson had the knowledge, experience and professional demeanor Infinex needed to successfully fill this important role within our organization. Since his October 2016 hire, Johnson has worked collaboratively with all departments and will continue to head everything from advisory technology platform improvements, to products, business planning, pricing and advisor training.”

Kunst is a proven leader with over 20 years of experience in information technology and analytics. He most recently was the COO and CTO for Truebridge in Boston Massachusetts, as well as Managing Director of 46 Financial (an annuity wholesaling company). He will be based in Boston, MA.

Johnson, an industry veteran with close to 20 years of experience in financial services, was responsible for the strategic direction of the investment product platform at Voya Financial Advisors. During his tenure at Voya Financial, he directed the Investment Research, Due Diligence and Product Development efforts, in addition to overseeing national account relationships. He will be based at the Infinex headquarters in Meriden, CT.

Infinex is a leading provider of investment, insurance, and wealth management products and services to financial institutions and their customers. The firm, headquartered in Meriden, CT, has a unique history of being formed by banks, owned by banks, and focused on providing service to financial institutions.

