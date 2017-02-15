Los Angeles Podcast Festival Announces 2017 Festival Dates

“I am excited to see my favorite podcasts live in this cool space. Now more than ever, we all need some laughter, so we’re emphasizing comedy podcasts this year, going back to our festival’s roots.”

In its 6th year, the L.A. Podcast Festival a.k.a. Podfest, takes over the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles for the weekend of October 6th, 7th and 8th, 2017. Built in 1923, this historic landmark’s Biltmore Bowl ballroom hosted the Academy Awards in the 1930’s and ‘40’s. As in prior years, the festival will host simultaneous live recordings of podcast in the Biltmore Bowl and many other beautiful spaces in the hotel. As the podcasting audience continues to explode, it is only fitting that Podfest’s featured performers will follow in the literal footsteps of Clark Gable and Bette Davis.

Since its inception with a successful Kickstarter campaign as the first festival by podcasters for podcasting fans, the heart of Podfest has always been comedy. Driven by founding podcasters Dave Anthony (The Dollop) and Graham Elwood & Chris Mancini (Comedy Film Nerds), the 2017 edition will feature live presentations of comedy podcasts along with a few other genres to keep it saucy.

“We’re really excited about exploring this year’s theme of Truth, Laughter & Lies at the historic Biltmore Hotel,” said founder Dave Anthony. “I am excited to see my favorite podcasts live in this cool space. Now more than ever, we all need some laughter, so we’re emphasizing comedy podcasts this year, going back to our festival’s roots.”

Preliminary confirmed talent for 2017 includes: WTF with Marc Maron, My Favorite Murder, Jackie & Laura Show, Dork Forest, The Dollop, Comedy Film Nerds, Burtcast, We Hate Movies, Mental Illness Happy Hour w/ Paul Gilmartin, & Cashing In w/ TJ Miller and host Cash Levy. Additional talent will be announced over coming months.

Podfest’s other new development is the launch of Podcast Pros, the podcast industry conference within the festival. Growing out of the panels at its past festivals, Podcast Pros will feature intimate conversations with podcast business luminaries, panels, and industry data analysis, all the while delivering this information with Podfest’s entertaining spirit.

Returning Podfest features include the participatory Podcast Lab, the exclusive space for emerging podcasters to set up their gear and invite performers to participate in interviews and Saturday night’s All-Star Stand-Up Comedy Podsmash.

Tickets for the L.A. Podcast Festival go on sale today at 10am PST at http://www.lapodfest.com. Two tiers of tickets will be available -- a limited number of discounted Early Bird tickets at $99 + fees, and full-price tickets are $149 + fees.

The Millennium Biltmore Hotel address is: 506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071