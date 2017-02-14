AAPs are an elite group of highly skilled and educated payments professionals who are recognized and relied on for their payments expertise and abilities to help financial institutions and businesses of all sizes remain in compliance with industry rules.

In honor of National AAP Recognition Day, NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association® will recognize the 332 newly credentialed Accredited ACH Professionals who passed the 2016 AAP exam, as well as the nearly 4,500 professionals who currently hold the credential.

NACHA, the Regional Payments Associations, and more than 1,700 organizations will celebrate National AAP Recognition Day in unique ways across the country.

To be awarded the AAP credential, individuals must pass a comprehensive exam that is administered by NACHA each fall. The exam tests an individual’s knowledge of subjects including the NACHA Operating Rules, the ACH Network and other payments systems, technical and operational ACH requirements, risk management, and payments-related regulations.

“AAPs are an elite group of highly skilled and educated payments professionals who are recognized and relied on for their payments expertise and abilities to help financial institutions and businesses of all sizes remain in compliance with industry rules and regulations,” said Scott M. Lang, AAP, senior vice president, Association Services at NACHA.

“Knowledge gained from preparing for and maintaining the AAP certification is an invaluable asset for professionals to have as it allows them to play a key role at their workplace in improving operational processes, mitigating risk, staying abreast of payments industry developments, and improving customer satisfaction,” Lang said.

To honor the recently credentialed and current AAPs during National AAP Recognition Day, which is celebrated annually on the second Tuesday of February, NACHA and the RPAs will fly a U.S. flag over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. The flag then will be awarded to an AAP at the annual AAP Reception, sponsored by the RPAs, at PAYMENTS 2017, which will be held April 23-26 in Austin, Texas.

About Regional Payments Associations

Located throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, and Guam, the Regional Payments Associations are specially recognized and licensed providers of ACH education, publications and support. While each RPA is a separate organization, their shared mission is to educate ACH Network users and provide information and resources to their members. For more information about Regional Payments Associations, visit nacha.org/members/regional-payments-associations.

