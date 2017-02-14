The Quirk’s West Event is a great avenue for Civicom Marketing Research Services to engage with clients in sharing the latest in research innovation.

The Quirk’s Event was launched in 2015 and has since become one of the most anticipated and well-attended events in the industry. The interactive expo brings together more than a thousand attendees – from marketing research suppliers, to corporate researchers, to clients – with over 90+ exhibitors. It empowers industry professionals to showcase their products and services as well as connect with peers and industry verticals in a practical and enriching environment. The theme is “Big Ideas, Real-World Solutions.”

The Quirk’s Event West 2017 will hold over 70 learning sessions featuring a diverse line-up of guests speaking on the latest trends and techniques in research innovation, data security, and questionnaire design, with real-world case studies, demonstrations, and interactive workshops. By being part of this year’s expo, Civicom Marketing Research Services looks forward to engaging with industry peers and extending its reach to industry verticals, showcasing its wide-ranging portfolio of telephone and web-enabled solutions that fit the needs of emerging trends in marketing research.

About Quirk’s Media

Quirk’s Media started out as a means for marketing research providers to promote their products and services. The company has been doing so for nearly three decades. This is still its main thrust today through Quirk’s Marketing Research Review, an industry publication covering the full realm of marketing research interests. Also published by Quirk’s is the Quirk’s Researcher SourceBook™, a specialty directory of research providers, which lists over 7,100 companies worldwide.

About Civicom Marketing Research Services

Civicom Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled IDIs and Focus Groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom also offers Civicom Chatterbox®, an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, plus the Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App, a qualitative mobile tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, and offering geolocation plus off line accessibility for places where there is no data connection.

Civicom ThoughtLight™ works with both iOS and Android and is a useful tool for shopper insights, audio diaries and patient journeys. Civicom operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™. All of these services are available in Spanish, as well as English, and multiple other languages.

Civicom Marketing Research Services continues to be at the forefront of innovation and new strategies in marketing research, actively participating in various conferences and networks that engage in developing new techniques with the latest technologies globally. Civicom Marketing Research chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients’ ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and rollout of new services.

Civicom is known among its clients for dedication to service quality and for the company’s motto “Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority.”

To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civi(dot)com or call +1-203-413-2423.