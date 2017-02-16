GreenZone Hero We admire these visionary businesses that are leading the way in their respective industries and see the value of being a veteran-friendly business. Our goal is to support them in reaching this trillion dollar market.

GreenZone Hero enlists industry leaders from various business sectors as the GreenZone Hero Community expands nationwide. Top industry leaders from ski resorts, the hemp industry, healthcare, and golf courses joined GreenZone Hero to implement best practices to represent their companies as veteran-friendly. The GreenZone Hero mission is to recognize businesses that honor our veterans and help those businesses succeed.

The total veteran/military affinity market includes nearly 25 million potential consumers as Veterans, Active Duty Personnel, and their families who spend over 1 Trillion dollars annually in the U.S. Economy. 96% of polled Americans have a highly favorable opinion of companies that show public support for current and former military personnel.

Powder Mountain Resort became the first GreenZone Hero veteran-friendly ski resort in America. This ski resort located in Eden, Utah is giving a percentage of the GreenZone Hero enlistment fee to the Ogden Valley Adaptive Sports organization to provide adaptive ski lessons to the lives of people with disabilities, including veterans.

CW™ Hemp, also a GreenZone Hero, is a family-owned Colorado Company and the exclusive provider of Charlotte's Web™, the World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™. Founded by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado, CW™ Hemp leads the industry in quality, safety, consistency and social responsibility to improve thousands of lives daily through the use of Charlotte's Web™. Approximately 20% of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans have PTSD and/or Depression. CW Hemp wants to help veterans reduce their PTSD symptoms.

Las Barrancas Golf Club of Yuma, Arizona recently joined GreenZone Hero and is offering a new Service Member Card program that is free of charge and available to all active/retired military, law enforcement, first responder and fire fighters, homeland security and border patrol personnel. A portion of the GreenZone Hero enlistment fee is being given to the Veterans Adaptive Golf of Yuma program with PGA Hope. They hope to re-introduce the game of golf to disabled Veterans.

VFR Healthcare is a veteran owned national company that provides treatment for substance abuse and mental health for veterans and first responders. As a recent GreenZone Hero community member, VFR Healthcare hopes to reach more veterans. VFR Healthcare is dedicated to increasing access to and improving the quality of behavioral health and addiction treatment for military members, veterans, first responders, and their families by providing best-in-class and evidence-based treatments. VFR Healthcare’s proprietary “micro-MACRO” approach to care is unique to the industry.

John Krotec, founder of GreenZone Hero and Veteran himself said, “We admire these visionary businesses that are leading the way in their respective industries and see the value of being a veteran-friendly business. Our goal is to support them in reaching this trillion dollar market and honor our Veterans. I am honored how many GreenZone Hero companies see the intrinsic value effect.”

About GreenZone Hero: The GreenZone Hero mission is to increase awareness of businesses that offer benefits to veterans and to help Member businesses grow commerce and prosper. GreenZone hero also works to raise the profile of veteran-focused nonprofit foundations and to help raise donations and support for our Ambassador organizations.

