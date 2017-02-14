Engage BlackVault Hardware Security Module Ultra-Secure Cryptographic Appliance “The proven compatibility with the Cryptsoft KMIP Server SDK allows our customers to access the BlackVault with a standard KMIP interface, increasing the range of key management options available to our customers,” said Mark Doyle, CEO of Engage.

Engage Black, a Cryptographic Appliance manufacturer and Cryptsoft, the major OEM provider of Key Management Interoperability Protocol Technology (KMIP), announced today the successful integration of the Engage powerful yet intuitive BlackVault Hardware Security Module (HSM) with the Cryptsoft KMIP C Server SDK.

Security conscious enterprises, government organizations and others are increasingly concerned about both external and internal security threats and the potential impact to their brand and bottom line. One of the most significant threats is the theft or loss of cryptographic keys, which are the lynchpin for securing both data at rest and in motion. Too often these keys are stored and used in ways that make them vulnerable.

The BlackVault HSM safeguards keys in specialized hardware so they are never “in the clear” and are destroyed if tampered with. Its innovative touch screen administration and compact size make it easy to use; and with quorum enforcement, single trust path authentication, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification, networked and off-line operation, it supports virtually any application.

“The proven compatibility with the Cryptsoft KMIP Server SDK allows our customers to access the BlackVault with a standard KMIP interface, increasing the range of key management options available to our customers,” said Mark Doyle, CEO of Engage. “We are excited to announce the results of our collaboration with Cryptsoft, and to be working with one of the premier innovators in the KMIP space.”

Cryptsoft’s range of Key Management and cryptographic device interface SDKs have been integrated into the majority of all KMIP products on the market today, eliminating the need for rework to interact with any KMIP capable implementation. Integration with the Engage BlackVault HSM demonstrates the best of both worlds – fully conformant KMIP enterprise key management and proven hardware protection of the enterprise key material,” said Tony Cox, VP Partners, Alliance and Standards at Cryptsoft. “I am truly excited to see greater levels of convergence between the protection offered by the HSM with the availability and ease of integration offered by enterprise key managers.”

Key protection and management are critical elements of a comprehensive security strategy, and are gaining importance beyond the traditional banking and healthcare industries. IoT, networked cars, code and document signing, authenticating industrial appliances and many other applications are increasingly susceptible to attack. The BlackVault integrated with Cryptsoft’s KMIP Server SDK is a powerful tool in any data security arsenal for addressing cryptographic key vulnerabilities.

Engage’s BlackVault HSM and entire line of cryptographic appliances, including the BlackVault Certificate Authority (CA) and BlackVault Cynr (Code and Document Signing), will be on display at booth #744 (South Hall) at the RSA Security Conference in San Francisco (February 13th – 17th).

Cryptsoft’s range of key management and cryptographic device interface solutions will be on display at booth #3130 (North Hall) at the RSA Security Conference in San Francisco (February 13th – 17th). Cryptsoft products will also be participating in a multi-vendor KMIP demonstration and PKCS#11 showcase at booth #2115 (South Hall) at the RSA Conference of KMIP.