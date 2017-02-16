This new channel to distribute PortalGuard helps let community colleges know about a proven solution that meets all their requirement needs.

PistolStar, Inc. flagship product PortalGuard has been approved by The Foundation for California Community Colleges to be a part of the CollegeBuys program. CollegeBuys, powered by the Foundation for California Community Colleges, offers discounts of up to 85 percent on a wide range of educational products—from industry-leading software and technology to high quality office and classroom furniture.

By being part of the CollegeBuys program PistolStar offers an all in one integrated password authentication package to California community colleges. Thomas Hoey, PistolStar’s CEO, shares his thoughts about being part of the CollegeBuys program: “This new channel to distribute PortalGuard helps let community colleges know about a proven solution that meets all their requirement needs.” With emerging security threats PistolStar will look to expand its foothold by making it accessible to all California institutions.

PortalGuard’s integrated authentication package delivers a full set of features in a single, fully customizable solution. PortalGuard provides single sign-on (SSO), self-service password reset (SSPR), two-factor authentication (2FA), and over 120 other features to ensure that each campus is equipped with the tools needed to face any authentication challenge.

For more information about PortalGuard visit portalguard.com

About the Foundation for California Community Colleges:

The Foundation for California Community Colleges is the official nonprofit foundation to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors and Chancellor's Office. The Foundation's mission is to benefit, support, and enhance the missions of the California Community Colleges system, the largest higher education system in the nation. Incorporated in 1998, the Foundation works with community colleges and partner organizations to manage donations, grants, programs, and services that drive excellence in education. Since inception, the Foundation has provided over $250 million in direct grants, support, and cost savings to California Community Colleges.

About PistolStar:

PistolStar, Inc. is an authority on secure portal architecture. Its solutions are built to adapt to changing circumstances. Its flagship product PortalGuard is a secure, central integration portal software that is suited to fit both on-premises and cloud-based environments. From secure single sign-on and self-service password reset to seamless integration and brandability, PortalGuard and its cloud counterpart, PortalGuard Nebula, have brought phenomenal growth to PistolStar, Inc. This growth is also attributed to the team’s dedicated and responsive customer support. For over 15 years, PortalGuard has provided its solutions to both companies and educational institutions.