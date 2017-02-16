Amplifinity Partners with Playworks in Pledge 1%

“We realized that many of our new customers come from word-of-mouth. Partnering with Amplifinity to increase that advocacy just made sense,” said Tonya Antonucci, CMO of Playworks.

Amplifinity, a leader in referral program software, announced today the details of their partnership with Playworks – a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating safe and healthy play in schools. As part of Amplifinity’s Pledge 1% commitment, Amplifinity has donated a portion of its referral marketing software to Playworks to help them grow their customer base and increase their impact across the United States.

The inspiration for the Amplifinity, Playworks partnership was forged by Amplifinity’s belief in the life-changing influence Playworks can have on a child and the incredible growth Playworks has achieved thus far. By harnessing ties with teachers, principals, and parents, Playworks grew from only two schools in Berkeley, California to 1,300 schools in 23 cities across the United States.

“Playworks has had an extremely positive impact on healthy play in schools,” commented Larry Angeli, CEO of Amplifinity. “Their numerous success stories are a powerful testament to the success of their mission. They just needed a way to break through the noise – the same problem our business customers face.”

Tonya Antonucci, CMO of Playworks stated, “Capturing even a small amount of time from principals or teachers was a challenge. We realized that many of our new customers come from word-of-mouth. Partnering with Amplifinity to increase advocacy just made sense.”

The Playworks referral program will launch February 23, 2017 and will give teachers and principals the opportunity to help others implement safe and healthy play in schools. Teachers and principals who refer another school will be rewarded for their support of Playworks with a discount off their school’s next purchase of Playworks training services. Furthermore, teachers and principals can help their referral make safe play a reality in their school with other offers from Playworks.

“Playworks has a very important mission,” said Larry Angeli. “By donating a referral program to Playworks we can help them expand their reach to new communities and school districts across the country to defeat bullying in schools and give all kids a safe environment to learn and play.”

In addition to donating a referral program, Amplifinity also donated $5 for every demo given at Salesforce events in 2016, totaling $4,105 to go toward other Playworks initiatives.

“We have a goal that by 2020 3.5 million children will experience safe and healthy play every day in elementary schools,” noted Tonya Antonucci. “I believe that Amplifiity’s donation of the referral program, along with the generous monetary donation will help us meet that goal.”

About Amplifinity

Amplifinity referral marketing software generates revenue growth for sales-driven companies. Amplifinity turns customer, partner and employee advocacy into high-quality leads by integrating referrals into marketing and sales processes. Enterprise companies trust Amplifinity to enable high-quality acquisition while providing an engaging experience for their advocates. http://www.amplifinity.com

About Playworks

Playworks is changing school culture by leveraging the power of safe, fun, and healthy play at school every day. Playworks provide services for elementary schools and youth-serving organizations around the country to improve the health and well-being of children by increasing opportunities for physical activity and safe, meaningful play. Today, Playworks is the leading national nonprofit leveraging the power of play to transform children’s social and emotional health. Playworks currently serves more than 1,300 schools across the United States and reaches more than 700,000 students directly and through professional training services. http://www.playworks.org/

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is an effort spearheaded by Atlassian, Entrepreneurs Foundation of Colorado, Rally for Impact, Salesforce.org and Tides to accelerate their shared vision of integrating philanthropy into businesses around the world. Pledge 1% encourages and challenges individuals and companies to pledge 1% of equity, product and employee time for their communities, thereby leveraging a small portion of future success to have a huge impact on tomorrow. Pledge 1% offers companies turnkey tools and best practices, making it accessible for any company to incorporate philanthropy into their business model. To learn more or to take the pledge, please visit http://www.pledge1percent.org.