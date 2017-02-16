Epperson features a 8 Acre Crystal Lagoon We have and will continue to recommend Maronda to our friends as this has been a very positive experience! -Suzi & Paul, Maronda Homeowner

Maronda Homes announces its newest community in the much anticipated, Epperson. The community is located in the rapid-growing Wesley Chapel area, only about 30 minutes north of Tampa. Epperson is a couple of miles east of I-75, between State Roads 52 and 54. Epperson will feature beautifully designed single family homes premiering in the region from the $214s as well as amazing community amenities.

What is a Crystal Lagoon? A Crystal Lagoon, the first one in the United States, is coming to Epperson. It’s an enormous 8 acre, 16 million gallon swimming pool that will stretch the length of five football fields. It will be 200 feet wide and up to 8 feet deep with a series of “arms” stretching out. Each “arm” of the lagoon off the center will be about 1/4 mile long! White sand, a water slide, kayaking dock, paddle boarding and small sailboats are all features for the water sports enthusiasts. Family spaces as well a conversation pool with seating will offer amenities for those looking to relax in the sun. Residents of Epperson will be able to take advantage of this one-of-a-kind amenity, not found in any other housing community in the US. Found in many resort areas around the world, these lagoons are filtered and offer all of the best features of a swimming pool and lake for fun and enjoyment.

Every home in Epperson comes with ULTRAFi. This community enjoys the fastest internet and WiFi speeds in North America! This means 1 Gigabit of speed throughout the community and you can even choose up to 1 gigabit of speed at home. Forget buffering delays as you play, watch, game, surf and stream by the pool, on the trails, at the playground and right inside your home. Living in an ULTRAFi community comes with smart controlled features already in place and you can customize it with a few switches, security cameras or a full suite of smart home automation. Want to dim the lights? Change the temperature? Set the security? All of this is available in an ULTRAFi community. You can control this from the same room or your smart device

If the amenities in the community aren’t enough for your social life, Tampa International Airport, Busch Gardens and Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo are also within close proximity. Clearwater, St. Pete and Tampa area beaches as well as Tampa Bay are also convenient destinations. Great schools and medical facilities round out the local neighborhood. In addition to all of the shopping staples nearby, the destination shopping of The Tampa Premium Outlets featuring upscale shopping like Saks Off 5th, Cole Haan, Brooks Brothers, Coach, Armani and Tumi are a short drive away.

Homes are about to begin construction in the neighborhood. Maronda Homes has begun selling home packages in the much anticipated community. Pre-construction pricing is being offered with lots selling fast in phase 1.