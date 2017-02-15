TPC Online Professional gives users unlimited access to over 320 safety and technical lessons on the most essential industrial skills topics with relevance across multiple industries. The flexibility allows smaller facilities to gain access to these necessary safety topics with the benefits of online administration and assessment, as well as IACET-accredited content

TPC Training Systems, the leading industrial skills training provider, now offers OSHA-10 equivalent online safety training in a seat-based monthly subscription package. The OSHA-10 equivalent package provides job-relevant safety training for teams of up to 20. TPC Online’s Professional library package further helps workforces remain safe on the job by providing a self-paced online learning environment that more easily aligns with employee availability.

Designed to facilitate compliance with OSHA standards, each OSHA-10 equivalent course topic is ideal for general workers and manufacturing employees to inspectors and job supervisors. The 10-hour training package includes 13 courses of about 45 minutes in length. The TPC Online Professional plan delivers these OSHA-equivalent courses along with the added benefit of a standards-based learning management system. Safety course topics included in the OSHA-10 equivalent safety library include:



Safety Orientation

Introduction To OSHA

Walking & Working Surfaces

Fall Protection

Emergency Planning

Fire Prevention & Safety

Electrical Safety

Personal Protective Equipment

Hazard Communication

Materials Handling Safety

Machine Guarding

Bloodborne Pathogens

Industrial Ergonomics

TPC now offers a seven-day free trial for its Safety training library along with its Technical and Combined libraries. TPC Online Professional gives users unlimited access to over 320 safety and technical lessons on the most essential industrial skills topics with relevance across multiple industries. The curated set of OSHA-10 equivalent safety library of topics represents the essential safety skill set for a technician in virtually any industrial facility. The pay-as-you-go subscription model gives individuals and smaller facilities greater flexibility to, add, subtract, or swap users at any time as training needs evolve.

“After more than a decade of delivering our flagship online training product to enterprise clients, we recognized a market need to deliver high-quality online safety training in a more flexible model, as the need for OSHA-equivalent training has become increasingly urgent throughout all industrial workforces,” said Andrew Kauser, CEO of TPC Training Systems. “The flexibility allows smaller facilities to gain access to these necessary safety topics with the benefits of online administration and assessment, as well as IACET-accredited content.”

TPC Online’s Enterprise plan continues to offer extended training benefits to organizations with larger or more specialized teams. The Enterprise option is currently available in a yearly and multi-year subscription plans and includes a more in-depth library of topics and reporting features. Enterprise also includes a full-featured enterprise Learning Management System, robust testing capabilities, and personalized support.

For additional information about TPC Training Systems and TPC Online visit https://www.tpctraining.com or call 847.808.4000.

About TPC Training Systems: TPC Training Systems is a privately held company with headquarters in Buffalo Grove, IL. As part of Telemedia, LLC, the company offers a complete portfolio of training methods, including online, classroom, virtual, and on-the-job. The company has helped more than 40,000 client sites globally to train over 3.5 million skilled workers.