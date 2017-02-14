We are enormously appreciative to continue to be recognized by our clients across multiple management and IT consulting categories this year – Ken Graboys, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

The Chartis Group, a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry, is ranked among the top five firms in the “2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services” report in two overall categories: Healthcare Management Consulting (#2) and IT Services (#4). It is the only firm to rank in the top five in both categories. The firm was also ranked among the top five for the following market segments: Strategy, Growth and Consolidation Consulting, Value-Based Care Consulting, Clinical Optimization and Financial Improvement Consulting.

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider’s voice. The report ranks the top software and professional services vendors in the healthcare industry based on client feedback.

“We are enormously appreciative to continue to be recognized by our clients across multiple management and IT consulting categories this year,” said Ken Graboys, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Chartis Group. “As U.S. healthcare faces material challenges ahead, I find it reassuring to review the KLAS reports and see so many firms doing such great work on a daily basis. Congratulations to all of the professionals and firms delivering their ‘Best’ to the healthcare industry.”

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group (Chartis) is a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry. Chartis provides strategic and economic planning, value-based care, advanced performance, and informatics and technology consulting services and decision support tools to the country’s leading healthcare providers. Chartis has been privileged to work with over two-thirds of the academic medical centers on the U.S. News and World Report “Honor Roll of Best Hospitals,” seven of the 10 largest integrated health systems, four of the five largest not-for-profit health systems, nine of the top 10 children’s hospitals, emerging and leading accountable care organizations, hundreds of community-based health systems, and leading organizations in healthcare services. The firm is comprised of uniquely experienced senior healthcare professionals and consultants who apply a distinctive knowledge of healthcare economics, markets, clinical models and technology to help clients achieve unequaled results. Chartis has offices in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Needham, New York, Portland and San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.chartis.com.

