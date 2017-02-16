Ideal Credit Union Promotes Jay Hall to VP of Branch Operations

Ideal Credit Union has announced the promotion of Jay Hall to Vice President of Branch Operations. Jay is a tremendous asset to our organization with his boundless energy, experience and leadership skills. - Ideal CU President/CEO Brian Sherrick.

Ideal Credit Union has announced the promotion of Jay Hall to Vice President of Branch Operations. Hall joined Ideal as Director of Branch Operations in February of 2016. He has over 28 years of experience in the financial services industry, starting as a teller and working his way up to Community Banking Branch Manager/VP.

In his new position, he will be tasked with recognizing and anticipating the needs of Ideal Credit Union’s full-service branches to meet budget goals and complying with all banking laws and regulations. He will actively coach, lead and motivate employees, directing them to effectively identify the financial needs of our members. He will also focus on expanding the branch network’s member base and branch profitability.

“Jay is a tremendous asset to our organization with his boundless energy, experience and leadership skills,” said Ideal CU President/CEO Brian Sherrick. “He has continued to build meaningful relationships with the people the credit union serves and has truly made a difference in our local communities.”

Founded in 1926, Ideal Credit Union is a member owned financial institution that specializes in providing excellent member service, great rates and convenience to 50,000 members. Ideal CU offers a complete range of services, including a full suite of electronic banking products, savings, checking, loans, mortgage products and title services, exclusive VIP member payback, business services, investment services and more. Offices are located in Eagan, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, North St. Paul, Stillwater and Woodbury. Visit idealcu.com for details and directions.