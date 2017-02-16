Pat Hughes has successfully completed six NANOWRIMO (National Novel Writing Month) novels including "Bloody Hell and a Slice of Pie": a daring lesson in letting go and forgiving past wrongs.

Ms. Hughes earned a BA in English from Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville in August 1985, majoring in creative writing and journalism. As a J-student, she won second place in the 1982 depth reporting competition of the Society for Professional Journalists for the Midwest region. As a publications specialist at SIUE, she edited/published Command, the quarterly magazine of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (1990–1991). She researched and published a bi-monthly newsletter on jobs and the economy. She currently lives in Edwardsville, Illinois, where she volunteers at the community center and leads a memoir writing group.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, P. L. Hughes’s fantastic story leads the mind down a road of redemption and grace to an alternate universe and a peaceful state of existence.

Henry met Margaret during the gap between the Great Depression and World War II, Henry was a sailor with a “girl in every port” attitude, a gunner’s mate on the USS Saratoga. Margaret had gone through a painful divorce a year earlier and promised herself never again to let a man mistreat her. They laughed together, fell in love, and married. He learned early on it didn’t pay to be so stupid as to lie to his wife. As he told his buddy, she caught him in a lie once. “She sets the coffee on to perk and the whole time it’s brewing, she gives me bloody hell,” Henry said. “Then she sets a slice of pie on the table with the one hand and smacks me across the kisser with the other.”

But then the war came. He was deployed, assigned to a mission where he could not take his wife and three children. Margaret carried the weight of the family alone, especially after his bigamous marriage to another woman. They’ll talk it over, but not in this world.

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Bloody Hell and a Slice of Pie” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional New York based full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create - not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex and time consuming issues, and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.