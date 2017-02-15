VisualSP has invited Microsoft's Bill Baer to explain the benefits of SharePoint Server 2016, the investments Microsoft has made to improve SharePoint, and why a migration might make sense for an organization. The webinar, titled SharePoint Server 2016: What's in it for Me? will be held February 22, 2017, 12:00 – 1:00pm EST.

During this extensive introduction to SharePoint Server 2016, attendees will learn about the improvements Microsoft has made in:



Infrastructure

Compliance

User Experience

Bill will discuss how Microsoft brought innovation from SharePoint Online experiences to the 2016 on-premises server environment. He also discusses the introduction of MinRole to server farm topology, which enables a role-based installation. Baer is also expected to talk about patching without downtime. During the presentation, he'll provide a walkthrough of the hybrid SharePoint experience.

He is a Senior Technical Product Manager and Microsoft Certified Master for SharePoint in the SharePoint product group at Microsoft. He was previously a Hewlett-Packard Technology Solutions Group MVP, with a background in infrastructure engineering and enterprise deployments of SharePoint Products and Technologies.

VisualSP is inviting all interested parties to this informative live event to find out "What's in it for me?".

