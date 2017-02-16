Orazio, a retired curriculum coordinator, teacher, and coach of twenty-seven years, has completed his new book “I Never Knew We Were Poor”: a journey of streaming consciousness backward and forward between the man he is today, and the path that lead him to writing his book.

“Many people can empathize with the deplorable conditions described in the book,” Orazio said when asked to comment on the new release. “But only those who have experienced them can truly understand.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Orazio’s truthful narrative brings the reader into the first ward of Newark, New Jersey before the middle of the twentieth century. Growing up in between the dangerous ghetto to the south and the more affluent area to the north, Orazio details what it was like growing up in the Italian-American ghetto where people struggled to earn a living, children created improvised games out of necessity, and how with the encouragement, love, and support of a family a child was able to rise above his station and attend college.

Orazio is that child. After high school, Orazio attended William & Mary, Seton Hall, Montclair State, Kean, and Rutgers. He received both a BA, as well as a master’s degree, and matriculated for a PhD in Russia Soviet History.

