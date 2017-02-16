Carole LaBute, a salon owner, hair expert, wife, mother, devoted writer and author, has completed her new book “Shear Wealth: Knowledge and Experience for the Designer and/or Salon Owner”: an entertaining and informative work about the ins and outs of owning a salon, succeeding in the beauty industry and remaining beautiful!

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Carole LaBute’s honest work condenses the author’s lifetime of knowledge into easy, understandable pages!

This book is for designers, salon owners, and those who would like to be a salon owner. The wealth of knowledge on these pages will guide readers through their journey to do more, be more, and get more! It’s easy to read, packed with useful illustrations, and is sure to answer questions that the reader didn’t even know they had!

LaBute concludes, “With this wealth of knowledge and experience shared, you will understand the pure joy, fun, and rewards of the beauty industry and how to meet the challenges of situations that may be stressful and overwhelming. Since every mistake is costly—whether it’s to your budget, your time, or your emotions—the contents of this book will lead you to shear wealth!”

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Shear Wealth: Knowledge and Experience for the Designer and/or Salon Owner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

