Charles Darwin famously said “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.” The Galapagos Islands may feel like a permanent fixture on the travel bucket list, but the way travellers visit them is constantly changing.

The team behind the M/V Galapagos Legend is well aware of this, completely refurbishing their vessel for new departures in 2017. With cabins reconfigured for optimal comfort and space, plus social areas that make the most of the beautiful surroundings of the Galapagos, the vessel has reached a new point in its evolution. With a capacity of 90 passengers, the Legend is small enough to offer an unspoiled, personalised cruise, yet large enough to keep costs down for travellers who might otherwise dismiss a Galapagos tour as too expensive.

Until April 30, Goway is offering budget-conscious globetrotters a saving of up to $1289 on selected Galapagos cruise departures in 2017 and 2018. Specifically, passengers booking a cruise aboard the Legend for 2017 will save 10% on a Junior or Balcony Suite, while passengers aboard the Coral I or Coral II will save 5% on any cabin class. Those booking travel in 2018 will pay 2017 prices, and receive a further 5% discount on Junior and Balcony Suites aboard the Legend, or any cabin aboard the Coral I or Coral II.

Alternatively, Globetrotters booking selected 2017 Galapagos cruises by March 15 can enjoy complimentary return airfare from Quito or Guayaquil to the Galapagos Islands, saving up to $500 US or $675 CA per person. This offer cannot be combined with discounted cruise bookings aboard the Legend, Coral I, or Coral II.

