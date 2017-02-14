Pro Wrestling Promotion NWL STL is moving events to Sunday evenings

Dez Wellston and Coco Rumble celebrate their victory. “The move will make it easier for fans to commit to a weekend evening spent watching wrestling, instead of competing with typical midweek activities.”

NWL STL confirmed last week that they will be moving their pro wrestling events from Thursday evenings to Sunday afternoons. The first Sunday show will be held on March 26th at 6pm at the Casa Loma Ballroom.

“Having the events on Thursday evening was initially our best option,” said Major Baisden, League president. NWL STL has delivered three bi-weekly shows in St. Louis since opening earlier this year. “However, it has always been our goal to be an entertainment option for the families of St. Louis. Running shows on Sunday will make it easier on them to come out to our shows.

St. Louis has historically been a dominant pro wrestling town with loyal fans fondly recalling Wrestling at the Chase events and Saturday morning wrestling on TV. “I’m looking forward to our events moving to Sunday,” said Matt Jackson, General Manager of NWL STL. “The move will make it easier for fans to commit to a weekend evening spent watching wrestling, instead of competing with typical midweek activities.”

The NWL STL tournament continues on Thursday, February 23rd at 7:00pm at Casa Loma Ballroom, 3354 Iowa Avenue, St. Louis Missouri. Matt Grundy of the Blood Brothers tag team will square off against outsider Cal Stark to see who advances to the quarterfinals. On the other side of the bracket, civic figurehead Cornell Douglas will take on Grundy’s partner, Davey Gibson. In another key match, hometown hero Dez Wellston will battle Adam Ryan of The Underground.

The National Wrasslin’ League (NWL) is reviving the historical roots of the business. Fueled by intercity rivalries, the NWL prides itself on family-friendly, storyline-driven programming that delivers thrilling athletic action and entertaining characters. http://www.nwleague.com

