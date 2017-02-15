ODU-MAC® PORTFOLIO

ODU, a worldwide leader in designing and manufacturing high performance connectors, is promoting to the US market its advanced modular hybrid connector solutions designed for high reliability rugged test platforms.

The ODU-MAC® Portfolio includes: ODU-MAC® White-Line that offers manual mating up to 100,000 mating cycles, ODU-MAC® Blue-Line - manual mating up to 10,000 mating cycles and ODU-MAC® Silver-Line – a docking connector that provides more than 100,000 mating cycles for automatic test platforms.

Additional features of this product portfolio include: easy and ergonomic mating with unique spindle lock, 34 different modules with high speed, USB, Ethernet, signal, high voltage, high power, high current, fiber optic, coax, pneumatic or hydraulic connections, large variety of housings, cable entries, bulkhead and docking solutions and low mating and demating forces.

ODU-MAC® Portfolio is ideal for applications such as: Test & Measurement, industrial, medical imaging, rugged environments, high vibration, mobile testing, portable testing, configurable testing, and scalable testing.

ODU-USA is vertically integrated and provides in-house molding and custom connector capabilities, cable assembly integrated solutions, competitive lead time, rapid prototyping and product development, local one-on-one engineering support, factory direct.

For additional product information go to: http://www.odu-usa.com/products-solutions/odu-mac-modular-connectors.html

ODU Group: global representation with perfect connections

The ODU Group is one of the world’s leading suppliers of connector systems, employing 1,650 people around the world. In addition to its company headquarters in Mühldorf am Inn (Germany), ODU also has an international production and distribution network throughout Europe, North America and Asia. ODU combines all relevant areas of expertise and key technologies including design and development, machine tool and special machine construction, injection, stamping, turning, surface technology, assembly and cable assembly. The ODU Group sells its products globally through its eight subsidiaries in Denmark, England, France, Italy, Sweden, the US, China and Japan, as well as through numerous international sales partners. ODU connectors ensure a reliable transmission of power, signals, data and media for a variety of demanding applications including medical technology, military and security, eMobility, energy, industrial electronics, and measurement and testing.

