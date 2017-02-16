Chris Cashwell, CEO, at Lincor Inc. will be speaking on pain management solutions through patient engagement technology and how it automates workflows at the HIMSS17 conference in Orlando on Monday, February 20, 2017. The presentation will be held from noon to 12:20 in the Leadership Theater, which is part of the Intelligent Health Pavilion.



“Pain management is one of the biggest problems any hospital must confront,” says Chris Cashwell, CEO, at Lincor. “Patients that leave the hospital with memories of pain and poor pain management are likely to respond negatively and give the impression of poor quality of care. These results are not only reflected in outcomes but satisfaction and HCAHPS results.”

To reduce patient discomfort, improve satisfaction, and automate manual processes, Lincor’s Pain Management Portal can be utilized to provide notification, education and feedback for the patients, while providing the hospital data and analytics.

