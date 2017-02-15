We are eager to begin providing the aerospace industry with a reliable solution for tracking assets that also adheres to its stringent customer requirements.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, announced that its Smart ID business has partnered with Vizinex RFID to provide Rigid RFID Tags to the aerospace industry. The portfolio of Rigid RFID Tags includes two mount-on-metal tags. The Stik tag offers a slim profile, an average read range of 2.35m and measures 36.4mm x 7.0 mm x 4.4 mm. The Nickl tag is designed for smaller parts, with an average read range of 1.5m and measurement of 14.0mm x 14.0mm x 5.8 mm.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Vizinex RFID on this portfolio,” said Matthew Goode, commercialization manager for Brady SmartID. “Throughout the entire process, we had an entirely collaborative relationship, and I think the end result is indicative of that. We are eager to begin providing the aerospace industry with a reliable solution for tracking assets that also adheres to its stringent customer requirements.”

The Rigid RFID Tag solution combines Vizinex’s expertise with rigid, mount-on-metal RFID tags with Brady SmartID’s knowledge of commercial aerospace RFID specifications and customer expectations. These tags are small format and engineered to meet ATA Spec-2000 CH 9 Rev 2016.1 requirements for commercial aircraft.

“We’re proud to be involved in the release of the Rigid RFID Tags for aerospace,” said Bob Oberle, CTO of Vizinex. “Our partnership with Brady SmartID allows us to take the strengths of both of our companies and combine them to offer a broad portfolio of RFID tags. We are extremely pleased with the process and the products and we look forward to seeing much success.”

Brady SmartID offers on-metal and off-metal tags that meet the rigorous performance standards required by aerospace, combined with printing, encoding and aircraft asset management. Vizinex RFID is the industry leader in developing and manufacturing high-performance, rigid RFID tags tailored to specific applications.

About Vizinex RFID

Vizinex has over a decade of experience providing leading-edge RFID solutions to businesses and governments. Vizinex RFID’s leadership team includes experts in manufacturing, quality, engineering and product development. Vizinex is a technological leader, with 26 patents issued or pending, and has developed a prototyping and pilot production process that provides rapid, low cost development services for customers seeking exactly the right tag for their application. Whether you need an RFID tag off the shelf or one that is “outside the box,” Vizinex RFID can help. To learn more about Vizinex, visit vizinexrfid.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter or Google+.

About Brady Corporation:

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at bradycorp.com.

