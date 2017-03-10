Apex IT Group Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a leader in our space

Apex IT Group announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Apex IT Group to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments in technology.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

Apex IT Group was chosen for this award because its proactive approach to managing IT for SMBs contributes to a healthy bottom line for its clients. Rather than only fixing problems as they pop up, Apex aims to limit the issues that occur. This proactive approach includes technology standards alignment which lowers business and technical risk, technology strategy and support services and professional project delivery. As a result, Apex's clients experience less downtime, reduced business risk, quicker resolution to daily issues, and increased employee productivity thus maximizing their investment in IT.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

George Mach, CEO of Apex IT Group says, "Apex IT Group is committed to evolving and maturing our business practices to meet the demands of the technology dependent business. We continually seek ways to disrupt and improve the standard approach to managing business IT. This disruption is driven by our passion to help our clients maximize their investment in technology through a unique approach to IT services and staying ahead of the curve as technology and business change. We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a leader in our space."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Apex IT Group

For over a decade, Apex IT Group, a managed IT service provider located in Pennsauken, NJ, has been specializing in helping SMBs in the Delaware Valley gain command over their technology. Its outsourcing IT programs include services such as business and technology alignment, enterprise networking, enterprise storage, technology strategy planning & budgeting, end-user service desk, backup & disaster recovery, security and compliance and cloud computing solutions. For more information about Apex IT Group, call 877-799-2739 or visit http://www.apexitgroup.com.

