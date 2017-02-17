Hanley Wood Announces 2017 Most Innovative Concrete & Masonry Products

“These innovative products will increase safety and productivity across all facets of the concrete and masonry industries,” noted Bill Palmer, Editorial Director of Hanley Wood’s Commercial Construction Group.
Hanley Wood, the premier company serving the information and marketing needs of the construction industry, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Most Innovative Products (MIP) Awards.
Presented annually in conjunction with the World of Concrete, the MIP Award program showcases many products exhibited at the show. The MIP award program allows World of Concrete attendees and audiences of CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, MASONRY CONSTRUCTION, and THE CONCRETE PRODUCER an opportunity to vote for the products they judge as most innovative.
Winners are also selected by a panel of industry experts, many of whom serve on the World of Concrete Educational Advisory Board, as well as by the editors of CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, MASONRY CONSTRUCTION, and THE CONCRETE PRODUCER. Winning products are chosen based on the innovation they bring to the industry.
“These innovative products will increase safety and productivity across all facets of the concrete and masonry industries,” noted Bill Palmer, Editorial Director of Hanley Wood’s Commercial Construction Group.
This year’s products were grouped into nine categories. For additional information and photos of the winners and other entries, visit http://www.votemip.com.
2017 MIP Award winners include:
Business Tools & Technology
Expert’s Choice: NoteVault, NoteVault
Editor’s Choice: Hilti Inc., Hilti ONTrack Asset Management System
Industry Choice: AboutTime, WorkMax TIME
Con-Cure, LLC- NEX Wireless Concrete Maturity and Temperature Monitoring System
Concrete Construction Equipment
Expert’s Choice: LiteForm Technologies, LiteForm Xtreme Bond
Editor’s Choice: RoMar Homes dba RoMar Frog, RoMar Frog
Industry Choice: Makinex Construction Products, Hose2Go
Pro-Shore, LLC, Pro-Deck - Panelized Concrete Decking System
Concrete Production & Delivery Equipment
Industry Choice: Concrete Batch Solutions, Silo Protection System
Concrete Surfaces & Decorative
Expert’s Choice: ForeFront Product Design LLC, Green Gorilla ProLine
Editor’s Choice: Curecrete Distribution Inc.,CreteClean Plus with Scar Guard - Single Dose
Industry Choice: HTC Inc., HTC Duratiq
General Construction Tools & Equipment
Expert’s Choice: Power Buggy by Indy, Electric Buggy (EPB7216)
Editor’s Choice: Hilti, Inc., Hilti Laser Range Meter PD-C
Industry Choice: Makinex Construction Products, Powered Hand Truck
Masonry Materials & Equipment
Expert’s Choice: JAG, JAGCLAMP
Editor’s Choice: Johnson Concrete Company, ProBlock
Industry Choice: Innovative Mortar Solutions, Inc., 1-2-3Mortar
Materials for Concrete Construction
Expert’s Choice: SR Products /The Sanders Companies, Crack Control Collar
Editor’s Choice: Meadow Burke, The Lockable Dowel
Industry Choice: The Concrete Protector, POLYHARD SL
Repair/Demolition Materials, Tools & Equipment
Expert’s Choice: Coneqtec Universal, EP-600 Cold Planer
Industry Choice: HMI EliteONE Injection Gun
Slab Tools/Equipment & Materials
Expert’s Choice: Nomaco, Nomaflex
Editor’s Choice: Stego Industries Inc., Beast Hook
Industry Choice: Curecrete Distribution, Inc. KickStart Concrete Clarity Enhancer by RetroPlate
About Hanley Wood
Hanley Wood is the premier company serving the information, media, and marketing needs of the residential, commercial design and construction industry. Utilizing the largest analytics and editorially driven Construction Industry Database, the company provides business intelligence and data-driven services. The company produces award-winning media, high-profile executive events, and strategic marketing solutions. To learn more, visit hanleywood.com.