Hanley Wood Announces 2017 Most Innovative Concrete & Masonry Products

Hanley Wood, the premier company serving the information and marketing needs of the construction industry, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2017 Most Innovative Products (MIP) Awards.

Presented annually in conjunction with the World of Concrete, the MIP Award program showcases many products exhibited at the show. The MIP award program allows World of Concrete attendees and audiences of CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, MASONRY CONSTRUCTION, and THE CONCRETE PRODUCER an opportunity to vote for the products they judge as most innovative.

Winners are also selected by a panel of industry experts, many of whom serve on the World of Concrete Educational Advisory Board, as well as by the editors of CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION, MASONRY CONSTRUCTION, and THE CONCRETE PRODUCER. Winning products are chosen based on the innovation they bring to the industry.

“These innovative products will increase safety and productivity across all facets of the concrete and masonry industries,” noted Bill Palmer, Editorial Director of Hanley Wood’s Commercial Construction Group.

This year’s products were grouped into nine categories. For additional information and photos of the winners and other entries, visit http://www.votemip.com.

2017 MIP Award winners include:

Business Tools & Technology

Expert’s Choice: NoteVault, NoteVault

Editor’s Choice: Hilti Inc., Hilti ONTrack Asset Management System

Industry Choice: AboutTime, WorkMax TIME

Con-Cure, LLC- NEX Wireless Concrete Maturity and Temperature Monitoring System

Concrete Construction Equipment

Expert’s Choice: LiteForm Technologies, LiteForm Xtreme Bond

Editor’s Choice: RoMar Homes dba RoMar Frog, RoMar Frog

Industry Choice: Makinex Construction Products, Hose2Go

Pro-Shore, LLC, Pro-Deck - Panelized Concrete Decking System

Concrete Production & Delivery Equipment

Industry Choice: Concrete Batch Solutions, Silo Protection System

Concrete Surfaces & Decorative

Expert’s Choice: ForeFront Product Design LLC, Green Gorilla ProLine

Editor’s Choice: Curecrete Distribution Inc.,CreteClean Plus with Scar Guard - Single Dose

Industry Choice: HTC Inc., HTC Duratiq

General Construction Tools & Equipment

Expert’s Choice: Power Buggy by Indy, Electric Buggy (EPB7216)

Editor’s Choice: Hilti, Inc., Hilti Laser Range Meter PD-C

Industry Choice: Makinex Construction Products, Powered Hand Truck

Masonry Materials & Equipment

Expert’s Choice: JAG, JAGCLAMP

Editor’s Choice: Johnson Concrete Company, ProBlock

Industry Choice: Innovative Mortar Solutions, Inc., 1-2-3Mortar

Materials for Concrete Construction

Expert’s Choice: SR Products /The Sanders Companies, Crack Control Collar

Editor’s Choice: Meadow Burke, The Lockable Dowel

Industry Choice: The Concrete Protector, POLYHARD SL

Repair/Demolition Materials, Tools & Equipment

Expert’s Choice: Coneqtec Universal, EP-600 Cold Planer

Industry Choice: HMI EliteONE Injection Gun

Slab Tools/Equipment & Materials

Expert’s Choice: Nomaco, Nomaflex

Editor’s Choice: Stego Industries Inc., Beast Hook

Industry Choice: Curecrete Distribution, Inc. KickStart Concrete Clarity Enhancer by RetroPlate

