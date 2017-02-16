Sesame Communications Wins Three 2016 Orthotown Townie Choice Awards

For the third straight year, Orthotown, a Farran Media interactive healthcare community, has named Sesame Communications the 2016 Townie Choice Awards winner in three categories — Dental Marketing, Patient Communication Systems, and Web Design & Services. In 2016 Sesame received an award in every category for which it was eligible. This industry recognition further validates the company’s ongoing position as the leading provider of cloud-based solutions that help dental and orthodontic practices accelerate new patient acquisition and build patient loyalty.

The 2016 Orthotown Townie Choice Awards were determined by votes of orthodontic professionals based on their overall experience with products and services across multiple categories. Key criteria in voting included assessment of the effectiveness and practice-building benefits of the service. This recognition represents one in a progressive line of industry awards that Sesame Communications continues to receive for its innovative solutions.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by Orthotown readers as the choice for orthodontic practices in the categories of Dental Marketing, Patient Communication Systems, and Web Design.” said Frank Fite, General Manager of Sesame Communications. “Our selection as a multiple Orthotownie Choice Award winner is a testament to the value, benefit, and positive return on investment that we provide to our Member practices.”

About Sesame Communications

Sesame Communications helps dental care providers harness the power of the Internet to accelerate new patient acquisition and transform the patient experience. The company supports thousands of practices in their efforts to grow and increase profitability in the digital age. The Sesame 24-7 platform provides an end-to-end, HIPAA-compliant system tailored to the unique and specific needs of dentistry. For more information about Sesame, visit sesamecommunications.com.