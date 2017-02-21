Benefit Reflection, Inc. Restructures as HR Ease, LLC

The HR ease name emphasizes our vision to simplify all human resource management activities including employee onboarding, compliance, benefit administration, and data integration

Benefit Reflection Announces Restructuring to Operate as HR ease to Reflect Broadening Human Resource Capabilities

Benefit Reflection, Inc., a national leader in web based human resources, benefits administration technology, and compliance announced today that it is changing its corporate structure and will operate as HR Ease, LLC. The change reflects the company’s increasingly comprehensive service offering across the human resource management spectrum.

“The HR ease name emphasizes our vision to simplify all human resource management activities including employee onboarding, compliance, benefit administration, and data integration” said Susanne Gill, company founder and CEO. “At the same time, the change revitalizes the HR ease brand that has been recognized in the industry since 2000.” Gill founded and grew a similar benefit technology company under the HR ease name until selling company to a large insurance company in 2012.

Gill launched a new Software-as-a-Service platform in 2014 under the Benefit Reflection name, inspired by the previous experience she and her software architects leveraged in designing a better solution. As additional human resources functions were added to the system, she saw the need for a brand that recognized the full scope of the company’s products and services.

The organizational structure is effective immediately, and the product branding and marketing will be implemented across the products and services throughout the first half of 2017.

For more information, please contact Susanne Gill at 813.498.4300 or skgill(at)hrease(dot)com.

About Benefit Reflection

Benefit Reflection, Inc. founded in 2014, is a privately held, industry leading human resource and employee benefits technology firm with over 700 clients and servicing over 100,000 employees in a broad spectrum of industries nationally. Specializing in Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), Payroll Companies, and Associations, the company’s solution is architected to facilitate multi-tenant related and individual employer clients with integration to third party systems including insurance carriers and benefit providers, payroll systems, and other vendors involved in the delivery of employee benefits and services. Products include employee onboarding, enrollment, benefit administration, compliance and data integration.