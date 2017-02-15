Carnegie Council Climate Geoengineering Governance Initiative (C2G2) The C2G2 Initiative does not promote geoengineering, nor is it intrinsically against it. However, it assumes that given the state of international response to climate change so far, these technologies are likely to be used in the foreseeable future.

Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs announces a live webcast of a panel discussion of global experts on February 16, 2017. This event is the public launch of the Carnegie Climate Geoengineering Governance Initiative (C2G2), led by Executive Director Janos Pasztor.

The public is invited to tune in for the live webcast on February 16 at 8:30am EST (New York): http://www.carnegiecouncil.org/live.

The panelists will discuss the key issues in relation to climate geoengineering, its governance, and what the C2G2 Initiative will do. This will be followed by a question-and-answer period with the audience.

Climate geoengineering is defined as deliberate, intentional planetary-scale interventions in the Earth system to counteract climate change. This initiative comes at a very timely moment and addresses a critical gap in the world's response to climate change.

The Initiative does not promote geoengineering, nor is it intrinsically against it. However, it assumes that given the state of international response to climate change so far, these technologies are likely to be used in the foreseeable future. There is a considerable lack of understanding of the governance requirements of geoengineering, which the C2G2 Initiative will address during the coming years.

Panelists include: Professor Simon Nicholson, director, the Global Environmental Politics program, American University (facilitator); Dr. Douglas MacMartin, California Institute of Technology; Dr. Jane Long, whose current positions include co-chair of the Task Force on Geoengineering for the Bipartisan Policy Center; Pablo Suarez, associate director for research and innovation, Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Center; Jennifer Morgan, executive director, Greenpeace International; Oliver Morton, senior editor at The Economist; and Janos Pasztor, executive director, C2G2.

Founded by Andrew Carnegie in 1914 and based in New York City, Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs is an educational, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that produces lectures, publications, and multimedia materials on the ethical challenges of living in a globalized world. Go to http://www.carnegiecouncil.org.