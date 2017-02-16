The positive impact that Career and Technical Education has on students is enormous. According to the Association of Career and Technical Education, graduation rates jump from 80% to 93% for high school students concentrating in CTE programs. In addition, more than 75% of secondary CTE students pursue postsecondary education. Those not pursuing postsecondary education become equipped with skills and experience to help them enter the workforce. Students with a CTE-related degree or certification can earn up to $20,000 more annually than those without CTE training or postsecondary degree.

Furthermore, our economy relies on CTE. According to SkillsUSA, 10 million new skilled workers will be needed by 2020 in construction, engineering, manufacturing, and technology. A shortage of qualified workers, looming retirements, and growing job sectors like healthcare and technology are some of the top reasons that demand for CTE students is high. Employers need CTE students.

“Whether students are preparing for college or the workforce, CTE gives them an advantage by building their knowledge, skills, and confidence. CTE offers the chance to explore new subject areas or potential career paths,” says John Flanagan, President of Goodheart-Willcox. “Students have fun learning about new disciplines and even competing in student events. Today’s CTE fields include agriculture and architecture, business and finance, culinary and child care, information technology and healthcare, and STEM and the trades—just to name a few. The opportunities for students are endless.”

To share the value of Career and Technical Education, Goodheart-Willcox created an infographic for you to download at http://www.g-w.com/pdf/fb/cte_infographic.pdf featuring many of the benefits of CTE. Educators who are interested in curriculum for their programs can visit http://www.g-w.com to see the hundreds of titles available. Now is the time for CTE. Now is the time for G-W.

About Goodheart-Willcox

Experts in Career and Technical Education, Goodheart-Willcox was established in 1921 and has continually published the highest quality content for CTE. Subject areas include Family and Consumer Sciences; Business, Marketing, and Career Education; Health and Health Sciences; Automotive; Technical, Trades, and Engineering; and Agricultural Education. Goodheart-Willcox titles are available in print and digital formats, and include a full portfolio of student and instructor resources.

Goodheart-Willcox: We Build Careers!