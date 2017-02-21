Honor Society Scholarship Recipients Announced

It was difficult to pick recipients for each scholarship this season because of all of the extraordinary candidates," said Honor Society Executive Director, Michael Moradian. "However, we chose some very well-deserving candidates that truly represent what

Honor Society, a leading national academic and professional honor society, announced the Winter 2017 Scholarship Recipients on January 25, 2017. Six well-deserving recipients and twelve finalists were chosen to receive scholarships ranging from $500 to $2000 per person.

Scholarships and awards are a key component of the raison d'etre or "reason for existence" of Honor Society. They offer students exclusive scholarships and connect them to a database of partner scholarships to help them dream bigger and reach further. Honor Society’s exclusive scholarships for members include scholarships for Community Service, Core Values, Graduate Achievers, and even a Study Abroad scholarship.

“It was difficult to pick recipients for each scholarship this season because of all of the extraordinary candidates," said Honor Society Executive Director, Michael Moradian. "However, we chose some very well-deserving candidates that truly represent what the Honor Society mission is about and who are focused on excelling in their academics. We are proud to have each of them as members!”

The Winter 2017 Scholarship period is one of many rounds of scholarships offered by Honor Society. Scholarship recipients are glad they joined in order to take advantage of the year-round scholarship opportunities.

Scholarship Recipients and Finalists:

Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship Recipient - Kristen Brown, Northeastern University - Kristen is on the Dean’s list at her school and has completed two six-month co-ops in a neurobiology lab at Harvard Medical School to aid in her Behavioral Neuroscience major.

Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship Finalist - Emily Johnson, Eastern Kentucky University - Emily has received the President's Award and is on the Dean's List at EKU. She is currently a Biomedical Science major and wants to become a dentist.

Undergraduate Achiever Scholarship Finalist - Alexis Alston, Missouri State University - Alexis has a 4.0 GPA at MSU and is majoring in Mass Media with a minor in Recording Arts.

Graduate Achiever Scholarship Recipient - Nicole Lynch, Northern Illinois University - Nicole worked as an Occupational Therapist at an early childhood elementary school. She is an honors student at NIU and upon completion of her Masters in Special Education she plans to teach.

Graduate Achiever Scholarship Finalist - Melissa Reynolds, University of Texas at Arlington - Melissa is currently serving as Assistant City Engineer for the second fastest growing City in the Nation and maintaining a 4.0 GPA in the Masters of Public Administration program at UTA.

Graduate Achiever Scholarship Finalist - Alicia Dudley, Sam Houston State University - Alicia has a 4.0 GPA in her pursuit of a Masters in Instructional Technology. She received the Teacher of the Year award at her Title 1 school where she has now taken on a job as Librarian.

Core Values Scholarships Recipient - Grace Hagerty, University of Georgia - Grace is “pursuing excellence” (Honor Society Core Value #1) by maintaining a 4.0 GPA and by being a part of UGA Honors, UGA Miracle and Club Swimming.

Core Values Scholarships Finalist - Olivia Voss, Southeastern Oklahoma State University - Olivia is embodying the Honor Society “Pursue Leadership and Take Initiative” Core Value by being part of SOSU’s President Leadership Class as well as acting as a Senator in her college's Student Government Association and a chapter officer in the Zeta Gamma chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma.

Member Spotlight Scholarship Recipient - Michaela Rodo, Edinboro University - Michaela is on the Dean’s List at Edinboro University and is studying in cinema to be an animator.

Member Spotlight Scholarship Finalist - Lisa Smith, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley - Lisa graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BBA in Marketing at UTPA and is now obtaining her MBA in Business & Entrepreneurship at UTRGV.

Study Abroad Scholarship Finalist - Daleigh Kranz, Northern Kentucky University - Daleigh will be studying abroad in Granada, Spain to immerse herself in Spanish to help in her future career working with inner city children as a social worker.

Study Abroad Scholarship Finalist - Andrew Dennis, Bowling Green State University - Andrew will be attending a 9-month program in Spain at La Universidad de Alcalá in Alcalá de Henares to prepare him for a future as a world language teacher.

Study Abroad Scholarship Finalist - Gavin Coulson, University of Colorado Boulder - Gavin will be studying abroad in Tel-Aviv University, Israel this Spring in a program focused on intensive Hebrew and Arabic, face-to-face interactions with Israelis and Palestinians and full immersion into a culture which will help in his pursuit of a career as a rabbinical chaplain in the United States Military.

Community Service Scholarship Recipient - Elizabeth Angier, Texas A&M University–Commerce - Elizabeth spent the summer volunteering in a refugee camp and is currently volunteering as an English tutor for those students who do not have English as their first language.

Community Service Scholarship Finalist - Meghan Nothdurft, University of Missouri - Meghan is a member of Little Sisters of the Golden Rose, a community service sorority, and has participated in building a home for Habitat for Humanity, packing food for the Food Bank in Columbia, Missouri, and working a children's festival for a local community.

Society Involvement Scholarship Recipient - Kayla Mounce, Appalachian State - Kayla is currently pursuing a major in Sustainable Development and is on both the Dean’s and Chancellor’s List at her school.

Society Involvement Scholarship Finalist - Adam Buchholtz, University of Wisconsin Eau Claire - Adam is currently working on his major in nursing and plans to work on his doctorate in nursing after his Bachelors Degree.

Society Involvement Scholarship Finalist - Dorida Denas, Bergen Community College - Dorida is majoring in Graphic Design/Computer Graphics and hopes to use her degree as a brand designer or in the advertising area.

