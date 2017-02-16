I am pleased to join a private equity group with strong operational expertise and a thesis-driven, asset-focused approach to investing in upstream oil and gas.

Talara Capital Management, LLC (“Talara”), a Houston and New York-based investment firm focused on the energy sector, today announced that former Denham Capital Director, Jeff Gutke has joined its private investment leadership team as Managing Director.

“Jeff has 22 years of energy experience operating assets in the field at ExxonMobil and managing dozens of energy investments as a seasoned private equity investor at Denham Capital. We are happy to have him on the Talara team,” said David Zusman, CIO of Talara.

Mr. Gutke has technical, operational, and financial energy experience with a focus on sourcing, structuring, managing, and exiting oil and gas investments. Gutke has extensive board level experience and a background in engineering, in-field drilling, and production optimization.

“I am pleased to join a private equity group with strong operational expertise and a thesis-driven, asset-focused approach to investing in upstream oil and gas. Talara’s strategy in the middle market is ideally suited to capitalize on today’s energy opportunities,” said Jeff Gutke.

About Talara Capital Management

Talara Capital Management is a Houston and New York-based real asset investment firm. Talara’s private investment strategy takes a flexible and collaborative approach to the development of upstream oil and gas properties in the middle market. Talara’s public investment strategy provides investors with intelligent exposure to liquid real assets and focuses on finding value across interconnected industry supply chains through highly-researched equity portfolios. Talara manages capital for some of the largest endowments, pensions, and family office clients. For more information, visit http://www.talaracapital.com.