eTechCampus Virtual Bookstore Partners with Battle Ground Academy

Battle Ground will now offer a 24/7 customized online bookstore for students and families to purchase their digital textbooks while streamlining the ebook adoption process for teachers and administrators. Their chosen partner, eTechCampus, powered by Edvergent Learning, is one of the K-12 education industry’s leaders for customized online bookstores, providing an innovative process for the procurement, delivery, and management of print and digital course materials for private and parochial schools. Battle Ground Academy, a premier K-12 private independent school, selected eTechCampus after discovering the extensive benefits of the company’s alternative to traditional print materials and ebook ordering and management.

Dr. Andy Graham, Jr, Associate Head of School for Academics, reflected on the new partnership:

"At Battle Ground Academy, we are really excited about our partnership with eTechCampus and Edvergent Learning. We have been thoroughly impressed with their products, service, and outstanding attention to detail. We look forward to this collaboration as we work together to better serve our students and families."

Through this partnership, the eTechCampus Virtual Bookstore Program will improve access to affordable print and digital course materials, extend support to families through superior customer service, improve efficiencies, and ensure timely availability of digital textbooks for Battle Ground.

