SkillGigs, the online marketplace and hiring platform for in-demand talent, announced today that it has begun to include healthcare occupations within its talent marketplace.

During a successful trial in Q4 of 2016 in the Houston area, Houston’s leading healthcare employers have reacted well to SkillGigs’ curated pool of responsive, high-quality candidates. The marketplace has also experienced a large number of applicants from top healthcare professionals looking to explore new opportunities within their specific healthcare occupation.

Since going live a few months back, SkillGigs confirmed that the healthcare job market is thriving, but many companies are struggling to find the right talent they need to meet the high growth they are experiencing year over year.

“With the unemployment rate of healthcare professionals reaching a low 2.9% in December 2016 and healthcare jobs projected to grow by 20% into 2024 this seems to be a concern for most, if not all, healthcare employers across the nation,” said Kashif Aftab, founder and CEO of SkillGigs. This struggle is what lead SkillGigs to test out its talent sourcing capabilities within the healthcare market after experiencing success within the tech industry where employers are facing the same sort of talent dilemma. “SkillGigs helps these employers face the demand for healthcare talent by giving them an advantage. Not only do we source top professionals into the marketplace, giving employers access to talent they may not have had access to prior, we also let candidates tell employers up front what they are looking for in their next opportunity. It’s a win win for both the employer and the talent. Talent gets to be in control of their careers and employers get access and the information they need to acquire in-demand talent.”

SkillGigs is focusing the healthcare section of its marketplace on some of the fastest growing healthcare occupations. Those occupations and their projected growth into 2024 include: Occupational therapy assistants (42.7%), Physical Therapy Assistants (40.6%), Physical Therapy Aids (39%), Nurse Practitioners (35.2%), Physician Assistants (30.4%), and Occupational Therapists (26.5%).

How It Works

On SkillGigs, top companies create Gig Listings describing the details of their open job and the talent creates Skill Listings describing the opportunity they are looking. Talent also creates a 3D Resume to accompany their Skill Listings that showcases their skill level, expertise, and work history in a way that allows employers to quickly understand whether they are the right fit for the role.

All candidates are reviewed for quality and their interest in new opportunities which means the talent on SkillGigs are qualified and responsive. Using AI and Big Data Analytics employers and talent are then matched to each other’s Gig Listings and Skill Listings. Interested employers and talent can send interview requests to one another using the easy scheduling and messaging tool. Talent is given information upfront about compensation, responsibilities of the job, and company culture job – so that candidates can make an informed decision on who they want to interview with.

Both candidates and employers each have an assigned, but separate, Success Manager that walks them through the platform to ensure each user, employer and talent, enjoys their experience.

As a result, candidates on SkillGigs respond to well over 98% of their interview requests and interview acceptance rates are over 60% due to the transparency from both sides.

SkillGigs is an online job marketplace for tech and healthcare talent and an AI and Big Data based hiring platform built for recruiters, HR teams, and hiring managers. Top talent and employers interact, post their skills and jobs, bid on opportunities, and find the right match all within the SkillGigs platform. SkillGigs specialized in curating some of the hardest to find healthcare and technical professionals such as Registered Nurses, Occupational Therapy Assistants, Physical Therapy Assistants, Physical Therapy Aids, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, Occupational Therapists, Software Developers, Software Engineers, and Designers.

