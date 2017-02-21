The next few months will be quite busy for up-and-coming actor Andrew Fromer as he readies himself for the release of two feature films, both of which have been a labor of love in front of and behind the camera.

As Billy in AMP Creative’s spring break comedy "Highway to Havasu," Andrew plays the mastermind behind a scheme to kidnap his broken-hearted best friend for an unforgettable spring break road trip adventure to Lake Havasu City, AZ that will change their lives forever. After filming, Andrew joined the production team to help with the post-production and marketing campaign in preparation for the film’s North American release. Written and directed by Jeff Janke, produced by Amber Goetz, Freestyle Digital Media acquired the rights for the film's March 7th release. The film also stars Ben Edlin, Caleb Thomas and Johnny 3 Tears of the band Hollywood Undead.

In Mockingbird Pictures’ delightfully moving indie dramedy "The Sweet Life" (starring Chris Messina and Abigail Spencer), Andrew finds himself on yet another road trip as Mike, one of three young men (alongside Josh Pence and Chris Aquilino) who cross paths with the emotionally unstable Spencer and Messina on their haphazard quest to jump off of the Golden Gate Bridge together. The film, directed by Rob Spera, made its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year and will be distributed on digital platforms courtesy of The Orchard on April 11th, with a limited charity theatrical run created in partnership with TUGG Inc. from March 20th-30th in select cities. Andrew has been working with the production company to spearhead the theatrical component of their release, arranging local fundraiser screenings for suicide prevention groups throughout the country.

As if this month wasn’t busy enough, Andrew took the exciting opportunity to return to the theater as Jonah in LAPC Theatre’s production of "Bad Jews," the critically acclaimed play from Joshua Harmon. Performances will be from March 24th-April 2nd at the Dow Arena Stage located on the campus of Pierce College.

You can also check out Andrew on his recurring podcast/blog at http://www.sidekickback.com where he interviews some of the film and television industry’s most fascinating artists and executives. Andrew is repped by SALT Model and Talent and Jackson Entertainment.

