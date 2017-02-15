Informz Named Corporate Volunteer of the Year

Volunteering our time and resources to help make our community a better place is a fundamental part of our company.

Informz, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the association and nonprofit markets, announced today it has been named Corporate Volunteer of the Year by Stakeholders, Inc.

The Stakeholders, Inc. 2017 Community IMPACT Awards recognize organizations, companies, and individuals who have provided exemplary volunteer service in New York’s Capital Region. Honorees will be awarded at a ceremony on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the Franklin Plaza in Troy, New York.

Informz is committed to serving the needs of the community by donating time and resources to help make Saratoga Springs a better place to live and work. In 2015, Informz created a philanthropy committee, which is dedicated to seeking out philanthropic opportunities to provide support and assistance within the community.

Since 2003, Informz has partnered with the Franklin Community Center, a Saratoga Springs-based charity to volunteer time and talent and offer financial assistance. In the past five years, financial contributions to the Center have totaled over $80,000 to support Project Lift, an afterschool program for local disadvantaged children to encourage positive youth development, self-esteem, and communication skills.

In the springtime, you can find Informz employees planting flowers in the Franklin Community Center garden. During the holidays, Informz participates in Franklin Community Center’s Adopt-a-Family Program to provide local children with gifts for the holiday season.

“It is an honor to be named Corporate Volunteer of the Year. Our partnership with Franklin Community Center is truly valuable to us,” said Joe Tyler, CEO of Informz. “At Informz, we have a philanthropy mission to help local disadvantaged children. Volunteering our time and resources to help make our community a better place is a fundamental part of our company.”

Founded in 1997, Informz currently serves over 1,450 customers in North America, Europe and Australia. For the third year in a row, Informz was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and to the Albany Business Review’s Best Places to work.

About Informz

http://www.informz.com

Informz is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions to the association and nonprofit industries. The Informz solution provides customers with the tools and expertise to easily and cost-effectively promote their brands, stay in touch, generate and analyze data about their markets, manage information about their members and constituents, and receive valuable feedback to refine future action. The Informz portfolio of solutions includes email marketing, marketing automation and consulting services.

About The Stakeholders

The Stakeholders is a not-for-profit organization that inspires and equips people to take positive action in their communities. Stakeholders, Inc. is a Regional Volunteer Engagement Center for a five-county region, as well as an affiliate of the National Points of Light Institute.

###