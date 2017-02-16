Fast-Growing Utah Startup Brings On Brand Expert

“We are excited to have Wayne bring his experience building billion-dollar brands to Purple,” said Sam Bernards, CEO of Purple.

Purple, LLC, one of the fastest growing startups in Utah, today appointed Wayne Moorehead as Chief Brand Officer.

“Purple exists to help people feel better. That mission is the pounding heartbeat that drives Purple’s brand, and although our brand has come a long way in waking up a sleepy industry, we have so much farther to go,” said Sam Bernards, CEO of Purple.

“We are excited to have Wayne bring his experience building billion-dollar brands to Purple as he works to help us define, refine, and elevate Purple’s unique and dynamic brand.”

Moorehead brings deep experience in marketing and brand strategy to Purple. He has applied his expertise and passion to help a variety of companies—from startups to Fortune 100—define, communicate, and activate their brands. His experience includes roles as CMO for a large natural supplement company as well as CMO for an Inc. 500 company where he was instrumental in building their billion-dollar brand.

Moorehead has also led the brand strategy practice at a New York creative agency as well as a Salt Lake City-based agency where he worked with many of the most well-known and iconic brands including Johnson & Johnson, American Eagle Outfitters, Whole Foods, Intel, and more. He holds an MBA from the Marriott School of Business.

Although new to the “bed-in-a-box” industry, Purple has already become a competitive player. According to Google Trends data, Purple has surpassed major competitors in online search traffic in just its first year. Alex McArthur, CMO of Purple, credits that traffic in part with having a strong online brand.

“Our brand is one of Purple’s greatest assets and Wayne will assist us in managing it as such,” said McArthur.

About Purple

After 20 years of creating and licensing comfort products, Tony and Terry Pearce launched Purple, LLC in January 2016. The founders have been granted 34 patents in the advanced cushioning arena. Sixteen patents and pending patents were used in creating the World’s First No Pressure™ Mattress and future products. Purple has quickly become a leader in sleep and comfort technology. Its products change lives through dramatic improvements to the quality of sleeping, sitting and standing.