University Orthopedics announced the addition of East Greenwich Spine & Sport physicians Matthew Smith, George Pasquarello and David Bica to its organization. With the addition of the non-operative services provided by these physicians, University Orthopedics reinforces its position as the leader of comprehensive orthopedic care in the region.

University Orthopedics and these former East Greenwich Spine & Sport physicians share a vision of providing multidisciplinary care in a comprehensive center of excellence. Founded in 1990, University Orthopedics, Inc., remains a leading center for orthopedic care, research and rehabilitation in Southern New England. Historically, the physicians at East Greenwich Spine & Sport have provided a blend of conventional and innovative medicine to patients with acute and chronic injuries to the musculoskeletal and nervous systems since 2003.

Drs. Matthew Smith, George Pasquarello, and David Bica join the medical team at University Orthopedics to deliver high quality non-operative services. Adding new specialists is part of University Orthopedics’ ongoing effort to improve both patient access and experience.

“We are thrilled to have Drs. Smith, Pasquarello and Bica join our team, on March 1st, at University Orthopedics. The addition of their skill sets in pain management and musculoskeletal care reinforces our commitment to quality care for our patients,” said Edward Akelman, M.D., president of University Orthopedics.

Matthew Smith, MD, EMHL, serves as Director of System Integration. Dr. Smith treats patients with cervical, thoracic and lumbar epidural spinal steroid injections, facet injections, medial branch blocks and radiofrequency ablation, sacroiliac joint injections and radiofrequency ablation. In addition, Dr. Smith treats patients with peripheral joint and soft tissue injections, peripheral nerve blocks, medicolegal consultations and electromyography and nerve conduction studies (EMG/NCS).

George Pasquarello, DO, brings over 20 years of practice as a clinical specialist in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine/Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Pain Medicine. Dr. Pasquarello provides Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment for all age groups for acute and chronic neuromusculoskeletal conditions such as injuries due to work, sports, trauma and repetitive motion. Dr. Pasquarello performs musculoskeletal ultrasound for the diagnosis of injuries as well as fluoroscopic and ultrasound guided joint and spine injections. Additional treatments provided by Dr. Pasquarello include prolotherapy and platelet rich plasma injections for ligament and tendon injuries, and viscosupplementation with hyaluronic acid injections for osteoarthritis.

David Bica, DO, joins University Orthopedics after practicing three years with East Greenwich Spine & Sport. Dr. Bica serves as an assistant clinical professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. Dr. Bica is board certified in Family Medicine with a certificate of added qualification in Sports Medicine. Dr. Bica performs osteopathic manipulative medicine for the treatment of neck and lower back pain, fluoroscopic spinal injections and both diagnostic and interventional musculoskeletal ultrasound.

About University Orthopedics:

University Orthopedics, with clinic locations in Providence, Middletown, East Greenwich and Barrington, is a regional Center for Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation with specialties in back and neck pain, joint pain, sports medicine problems, shoulder pain, pediatric orthopedics, musculoskeletal tumors, hand problems, hip and knee pain, trauma, and foot and ankle injury. UOI includes more than 30 board-certified orthopedic surgeons who are fellowship-trained, the highest level of medical training in the U.S. These specialists are faculty members of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University who teach medical students, as well as new Orthopedic resident and fellow physicians They lead the way with basic and clinical research on the latest advances in orthopedic surgery and injury prevention.

For more information, visit http://www.universityorthopedics.com. Appointments can be made through our central scheduling service at 401-457-1500.