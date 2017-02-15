A new enrollment campaign is being introduced at St. Edmond Catholic School in Fort Dodge, IA for the upcoming 2017-18 school year. This campaign corrresponds with the open enrollment currently going on across the State of Iowa for all students.

"Gain A Gael" is a the name of the campaign and fittingly represents the program and recruitment of new families to enroll at the K- 12 school.

The recruitment campaign not only provides benefits to new families enrolling for the 2017-18 school year but also offers financial tuition incentives for current families that attend St. Edmond Catholic School.

"We know our best marketing tool for St. Edmond Catholic School are the families that we current serve," states Mary Gibb, President. "What better way then to have these families greet and tell new families looking at our school system all the benefits of a high quality education offered at St. Edmond."

The campaign was initially kicked off to all the staff in December and followed up with letters sent out to the families outlining how the referral "Gain A Gael" campaign works and the financial incentives.

Mary also explained, "We want to remind the public that even though open enrollment for the public schools ends March 1st, families can enroll at St. Edmond Catholic School at anytime. Staff and tours are available at anytime and we encourage the public to see all that our school has to offer."

Information on "Gain A Gael" is available online along with a request for tour and additional information.

St. Edmond Catholic School is located at 2220 4th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA. Visit their website at http://www.st-edmond.pvt.k12.ia.us/pages/StEdmond or call 515-576-5182 to learn more. Everyone is invited to follow the school year activities on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. #ThisIsFortDodge