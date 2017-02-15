Andrews Federal Looking to Hire Across United States

Andrews Federal, a $1.4 billion credit union, headquartered in Suitland, Maryland, is currently looking to hire Remote Call Center Agents across the United States.

The position is ideal for self-motivated individuals who enjoy member service and the benefits of working remotely. Experience in the credit union industry is preferred.

Minimum Qualifications:



Proficient in English - bilingual English/Spanish a plus

1-2 years of experience with Episys

1 year of experience in a call center, or financial institution, providing member service

High Speed Internet connection (minimum 5 mbps)

A hard wired connection from company -provided laptop to your cable modem. NOTE: Wireless Connections are NOT allowed (e.g. Wi-Fi)

“Our membership is growing, and to continue providing the exceptional level of service to our members, we are looking for qualified candidates all across the country,” said Andrews Federal’s Kristal Wiggins, Senior Human Resources Generalist.

Andrews Federal offers a wide range of benefits including competitive and comprehensive health plan, annual bonus for eligible staff, 401(k) match up to 6%, education and training opportunities, flexible work schedules, financial employee resources, and more.

Anyone interested in this excellent opportunity can learn more and apply at http://www.andrewsfcu.org. Simply click on the Careers link at the bottom of the page, and view the Remote Telephone Sales & Service Representative job description for complete details.

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Andrews Federal Credit Union was founded in 1948 to serve the needs of military and civilian personnel by providing a vast array of financial products and services. With over $1.4 billion in assets, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 119,000 members in the District of Columbia, Joint Base Andrews (MD), Springfield, Virginia (VA), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (NJ), and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. In addition, the Credit Union serves as a financial partner with many select employee groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia and New Jersey.

To learn more about Andrews Federal Credit Union and its community involvement, or to become a member, call 800.487.5500 or visit http://www.andrewsfcu.org.