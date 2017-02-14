Music Choice’s (http://www.MusicChoice.com) robust collection of Music Channels and thousands of music videos and original programs are now available to CenturyLink Prism® TV subscribers while on the go, through Music Choice TV Everywhere.

Prism TV customers now have access to 75 commercial-free music channels and 25 video channels via MusicChoice.com and the Music Choice app available for iOS and Android devices. They will also have access to Music Choice Play, a 24-hour linear music video and pop culture network for millennials. Customers can access Music Choice’s vast library anytime and anywhere by logging on to http://www.MusicChoice.com and providing their credentials.

About Music Choice

