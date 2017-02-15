We were looking to deliver memorable tastes on our menu that you can’t find everywhere else. Even those items that look “familiar” to the diner have an added Katie’s on the Lake twist said Rich Radcliffe, owner of Katie’s on the Lake.

Fall in love with Katie’s on the Lake - the newest addition to Sammamish, WA, located on the shores of East Lake Sammamish.

Katie’s on the Lake, a New America restaurant, will be officially opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, February 15th. Katie’s will tout an experience that exemplifies service in a warm and inviting environment, serving local flavors with prime cuts of beef, seafood, poultry and specialty pasta dishes.

The new 62 seat restaurant began taking reservations on OpenTable on February 1st and has seen impressive reservation numbers for its inaugural week in business. Unique to the community, Katie’s will offer a one of a kind dining experience - with more than 20 menu options available and an impressive wine list.

The fresh and local menu offering was crafted by Chef Brandon Cassidy, a graduate of Seattle’s Cordon Bleu and most recently of Ristorante Nicolino Italiano. Cassidy assembled a line–up for the most discerning of diners; ranging from staples like Italian specialty items such as Chicken Parmesan, to one of Cassidy’s signature items, braised Short Ribs. "We were looking to deliver memorable tastes on our menu that you can’t find everywhere else. Even those items that look “familiar” to the diner have an added Katie’s on the Lake twist” said Rich Radcliffe, owner of Katie’s on the Lake. “Chef Cassidy intensifies our dining offerings by adding something unique to each dish.”

Whether you're looking for an affordable yet chic restaurant right in your neighborhood, to take your date, a place to host a small work gathering or to cater a party for 100 of you closest friends, Katie’s on the Lake has something for everyone.

Follow Katie’s on Facebook

or book a table now at OpenTable.

About Katie’s on the Lake

Opening its doors February 2017, Katie’s on the Lake is the newest addition to the family of culinary styling's of Rich Radcliffe. Katie’s, an upscale dining experience on the shores of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA will offer discerning diners a fresh take on locally sourced ingredients and a sophistication in flavors, offering prime steaks, seafood and a variety of pasta dishes.