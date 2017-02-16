The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Launches the Discover With You Package

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel Invites Guests to Discover One Special Moment that Instills Lifetime Memories

Discover that moment that sparks your emotions. Discover that moment when you realize a new journey has begun. Discover the moment that your family will treasure forever. The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel invites guests to slow down, unwind and take time to discover that one special moment that will instill a memory that will last a lifetime.

Throughout 2017, the resort will feature the Discover With You package, highlighting eco excursions to help guests #DiscoverYourMoment and create #RCMemories. The overnight experience includes:



Choice of one eco-excursion for two including:

-Biggest Show on Earth whale watching adventure

-Take a Glide Harbor Side stand up paddle board experience

-Sea the Forest through the Trees snorkeling experience

-Beach Bonzai body boarding activity



Breakfast for two in Raya, The Market Place, or In-Room Dining

A daily $100 Resort Credit

Valid through December 31, 2017, rates for Discover With You start at $749 per night and can be booked online at http://www.ritzcarlton.com/lagunapackages.

“Nothing is too large or too small to be a Discover Your Moment experience,” says Shannon Gilbert, the resort’s Director of Sales & Marketing. “From dipping your toes in the Pacific Ocean for the very first time to going behind the scenes for an exclusive look at how the Pageant of the Masters comes to life, we want to help our guests create indelible memories. We also want to encourage guests to share their special moments of discovery using #DiscoverYourMoment,” she added.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel is situated atop a seaside bluff with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and more than three miles of sandy beach. Presented against an extraordinary backdrop, the resort continues to redefine the guest experience by creating distinctive and unforgettable moments that instill memories that last a lifetime. The resort offers many extraordinary luxury experiences including Raya, 180blũ, The Market Place, enoSTEAK, Bar Raya, The Ritz-Carlton Spa and the Eco-Adventure Center. For more information or reservations call 800-241-3333, the hotel directly at 949-240-2000, a travel professional or visit http://www.ritzcarlton.com/LagunaNiguel.