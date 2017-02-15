MCI USA now serves as a one-stop strategy and service solution for associations who seek to become more agile and outcomes-driven in pursuit of market relevance, engagement, operational effectiveness and economic growth.

MCI is pleased to announce its acquisition of Network Media Partners, a proven sales management organization specializing in customized media sales, event planning and management, digital and print design and marketing services for associations. As MCI continues its growth strategy in the USA, the addition of Network Media Partners accelerates the company’s leadership in delivering a comprehensive suite of innovative, growth-centered solutions for associations.

“Associations of all sizes and types face increasing economic and market headwinds. Network Media Partners has industry-leading expertise proven to drive association revenue growth. Their experience will enhance and align perfectly with MCI’s capacity of delivering a full range of growth-centered solutions to associations of all sizes and types,” said Tom Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, MCI USA.

“Network Media Partners is thrilled to join MCI’s global story of growth. Network’s trusted services are a key additive to MCI’s rapidly expanding United States platform,” said Carrie Hartin, President, Network Media Partners.

Richard Torriani, Chief Operating Officer Americas, MCI Group, also adds: “This combination enables MCI to deliver an even broader strategy, together with execution, that our best-in-market association clients expect. MCI USA now serves as a one-stop strategy and service solution for associations who seek to become more agile and outcomes-driven in pursuit of market relevance, engagement, operational effectiveness and economic growth.”

For more than thirty years, Network Media Partners has built its enviable reputation around delivery of growth solutions to associations. Network’s accomplished sales, marketing, creative services and events team of 50 professionals leverage an innovative, end-to-end sales platform in the successful pursuit of a singular purpose: to grow association client revenues. Association clients are able to leverage sales strategies and the needed talent to deliver on media sales for integrated media, digital and print advertising, exhibition space, sponsorship and partnership. Network Media Partners also brings award-winning publication design proficiencies, complementing MCI USA’s marketing communications, creative services, event management and digital strategies capabilities.

Network Media Partners will now operate as Network Media Partners, LLC, an MCI Group company.

ABOUT MCI

MCI is the global leader in engaging and activating audiences. Our business is founded on a simple human insight: When people come together, magic happens. This magic is called community. Since 1987 we have been bringing people together through inspiring meetings, events, congresses and association management. MCI helps organizations harness the power of community by applying our strategic engagement and activation solutions to build unforgettable online and offline experiences that foster change, inspire, educate and enhance business performance. MCI is an independently owned company with headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and a global presence. Our 2,000 professionals in 60+ cities and 31 countries work with clients across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, India, the Middle East and Africa. Find out more at http://www.mci-group.com.

ABOUT MCI USA

MCI USA (formerly Coulter Companies) helps companies and associations to strategically engage and activate their target audiences, building the dedicated online and offline communities they need to strengthen their brands and boost their performance. Headquartered in the Washington, DC area with offices in New York and Miami and now Baltimore, MCI USA is proudly recognized by the American Business Ethics Awards as one of the top companies in the United States for vision, leadership and integrity. Through the merger of MCI and Coulter Companies in 2015, MCI USA serves as the United States platform for the largest global provider of strategic engagement and activation solutions. This union results in a workforce of 2,000 professionals in 60+ cities and 31 countries, accelerating MCI’s ability to work global and deliver local to senior influencers and decision-makers in associations, corporations and governments. Find out more at http://www.mci-group.com/usa.