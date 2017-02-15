In October 2016, more than 7,000 Novant Health team members pledged $1.13 million to their local communities through the Novant Health team member giving campaign, Giving. Serving. Together.

The campaign provides an opportunity for Novant Health team members across all Novant Health markets covering a four-state area to join together to make a difference where they work and live.

“As a nonprofit organization, we rely on the support of our communities in order to advance health care to the next level,” said Kim Henderson, senior vice president of Novant Health foundation and social responsibility. “But how could we ask others to support our mission if we don’t do it ourselves? This team member giving campaign demonstrates to our communities that our mission and our organization matter, and that our team members are invested in the work we do.”

Team members pledged money to their local Novant Health foundation and local community agencies to impact the lives of those who live in their communities, as well as improve the overall health of their communities. Team member pledges support:



Employee assistance funds

Services at free clinics

New technology and updated equipment

Patient programming

New facilities to better serve patients

Assistance for people in need of shelter, food, clothing and personal care

Research funding

Giving. Serving. Together. participation increased 4 percent from 2015.

