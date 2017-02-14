AIA Congratulates Steven Mnuchin on Being Confirmed Treasury Secretary

Leigh Ann Pusey, President and CEO of the American Insurance Association (AIA), issued the following statement after Steven Mnuchin was confirmed as Treasury Secretary. The U.S. Senate confirmed Mr. Mnuchin last night by a vote of 53 to 47.

Ms. Pusey’s statement follows:

“AIA congratulates Mr. Mnuchin on his confirmation as Treasury Secretary. His experience managing large private-sector enterprises and extensive work in the financial sector will be essential as Congress and the Administration re-evaluate the U.S. regulatory system. Property-Casualty insurers have a crucial role in that debate. We look forward to working with him and his team at Treasury on promoting a regulatory system that encourages growth, fosters innovation, and protects consumers.”