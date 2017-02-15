WebLinc Unveils Workarea Brand, Boosts Performance of Online Retailers

Workarea platform admin Our goal with Workarea is to empower growing digital commerce teams who need commerce, content management and data-driven insights in a single platform.

Today, WebLinc, the modern provider of commerce and operations management systems, has announced the Workarea Commerce Platform and the launch of its new site at http://www.workarea.com. Formerly called the WebLinc Commerce Platform, Workarea is the only digital commerce platform built on a modern tech stack uniting commerce, content and insights in one application.

“Our goal with Workarea is to empower growing digital commerce teams who need commerce, content management and data-driven insights in a single platform,” explained Darren C. Hill, CEO and co-founder of WebLinc. “The efficiencies and flexibility Workarea provides retailers and merchants comes from more than two decades of direct experience working and learning from retailers. This product name change highlights our purposeful evolution and deep understanding of how productive and efficient online retailers can be when they have total control of modern commerce systems.”

Workarea brings an enhanced interface and intuitive workflows to retailers, brands and merchants. A cloud product by WebLinc, Workarea was designed to meet the demand of digital commerce teams to collaborate, execute and perform with confidence. Embracing modern technologies including Ruby on Rails and MongoDB, the Workarea platform is tailored for team performance so that teams can build revenue-generating online shopping experiences from first click to fulfillment.

Key product updates to the unified platform:



Commerce: Confidently run mobile-first multisite storefronts, product and catalog management, inventory and pricing, promotions and discounts, order management, and customer service

Content: Quickly manage responsive content blocks, image assets, video, blog posts, pages and more within an easy-to-use interface built for today's retail marketer. Site Planner tool allows for all assets to be planned, previewed and staged automatically for release, significantly increasing the agility and impact of existing ecommerce teams.

Insights: Discover untapped revenue opportunities through real-time, commerce-tailored, inline analytics that generate insights into a retailer’s marketing and merchandising efforts. Workarea unleashes the promise of big data for lean teams without dedicated analysts.

Today, Workarea is the SaaS platform of choice for growing mid to enterprise-level online retailers and merchants such as Sanrio/Hello Kitty, Do it Best Corp., U.S. Polo Assn., Woodcraft, Costume SuperCenter, Lime Crime, Rachel Roy, and many others.

Retailers and merchants looking for creative freedom and flexibility on a modern, unified platform are encouraged to schedule a demo of Workarea at workarea.com.

About WebLinc

WebLinc helps great retailers sell more. WebLinc develops modern, digital commerce technologies for growing ecommerce-focused teams. The founder-led company is based in Philadelphia with satellite offices in New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver and Toronto. WebLinc’s cloud products, Workarea and Orderbot, power commerce sites for dynamic, high-growth retailers including Sanrio/Hello Kitty, Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s brands Terrain and BHLDN, U.S. Polo Assn., Do it Best Corp., Woodcraft, Rachel Roy, and others. To learn more, visit http://www.weblinc.com.