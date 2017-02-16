National FFA Members to Celebrate National FFA Week

Give FFA Day encourages the public to support the various needs impacting FFA members. FFA chapters use National FFA Week to share agriculture with their fellow students as well as their communities.

Agriculture is part of our daily lives—from the food we eat to the clothes we wear. Next week, more than 649,000 FFA members will celebrate the role agriculture plays in our lives while sharing the message of agricultural education as part of National FFA Week.

National FFA Week is a time for FFA members to host a variety of activities to raise awareness about the role the National FFA Organization plays in the development of agriculture's future leaders and the importance of agricultural education.

National FFA Week always runs Saturday to Saturday and encompasses Feb. 22, George Washington's birthday. This year, the week kicks off on Feb. 18 and culminates on Feb. 25.

The National FFA Board of Directors designated the weeklong tradition, which began in 1948, in recognition of Washington's legacy as an agriculturist and farmer. A group of young farmers founded FFA in 1928, influencing generations that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting — it involves science, business and more. The organization’s mission is to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.

Today, FFA continues to help the next generation rise up to meet new agricultural challenges by helping members develop their own unique talents and explore their interests in a broad range of career pathways. Members progress to enjoy careers as biologists, chemists, veterinarians, engineers and entrepreneurs.

FFA chapters use National FFA Week to share agriculture with their fellow students as well as their communities. Chapters also give back to their communities through service projects and recruit students to become FFA members.

During this week, the six national officers will visit chapters across the country. Western Region Vice President Trey Elizondo will visit Tennessee; Ashley Willits, eastern region vice president, will visit New Mexico; Valerie Earley, central region vice president, will visit New Hampshire; DeShawn Blanding, southern region vice president, will visit North Dakota; Victoria Harris, national secretary, will visit Idaho; and National FFA President David Townsend will visit Alaska.

National FFA Week is also a time for alumni and sponsors to advocate for agricultural education and FFA. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the National FFA Foundation will celebrate Give FFA Day, a daylong campaign that will encourage the public to support the various needs impacting FFA members. Every gift will count toward achieving the FFA mission of premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. If interested in giving, one can visit ffa.org/giveffaday or text “Grow” to 27722 to make a $10 gift to National FFA.

Sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, National FFA Week will be featured on social media as well. Follow the #FFAweek hashtag on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and don’t miss @NationalFFA Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat posts, including posts from the National FFA Officer Team while on the road.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.

