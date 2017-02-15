UserIQ Named a TAG Top 40 Innovative Technology Company

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state’s leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia’s technology industry, today announced UserIQ as one of its Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia for the second year in a row. TAG will recognize this prestigious group at the 2017 Georgia Technology Summit (GTS) on March 23, 2017, at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

TAG’S Top 40 Awards recognize Georgia-based technology companies for their innovation, financial impact, and their efforts at spreading awareness of Georgia’s technology initiatives throughout the U.S. and globally.

“The 2017 Top 40 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best of Georgia’s Technology community,” said Larry Williams, president & CEO of TAG. “The 2017 Top 40 finalists are shining examples of what makes our State such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia’s technology community.”

This year’s Top 40 Companies were selected from among over 110 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Companies selected for the "Top 40" will be showcased in an exhibition at The 2017 Georgia Technology Summit.

"An extraordinary number of truly innovative technology companies participated in this year’s Top 40 competition, demonstrating the depth and breadth of Georgia's technology community," said Dennis Zakas, managing partner of Zakas & Leonard, LLP, CEO of Zinc., and chairperson of the Top 40 Selection Committee. “In fact, based on the quality of the contestants, we could have had a 'Top 60' without losing a beat."

Launched in 2014, UserIQ is a Customer Growth Platform™ that empowers SaaS companies to foster growth beyond the funnel™. By combining user intelligence, targeted engagements and customer health, UserIQ’s comprehensive solution helps B2B SaaS companies effectively reduce churn, expand accounts and create advocates.

“UserIQ is reshaping how companies engage with and think about their customers,” said Aaron Aycock, founder and CEO of UserIQ. “We’re highly focused on customer growth because we know that successful customers stay longer, spend more and tell their friends. It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader for our innovation and contribution to Georgia’s booming technology industry for the second year in a row.”

The 2017 Georgia Technology Summit is expected to draw a crowd of more than 1,300 C-level executives, entrepreneurs, technology professionals and academia to celebrate and recognize Georgia’s technology community. In addition to presentations from some of the top technology influencers in the nation, the newest member of the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia will be inducted.

For more information about TAG and the Georgia Technology Summit and to register for the event, visit http://www.tagonline.org/events/georgia-technology-summit Follow the conversation on Twitter through #TAGGTS.

About The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG is the leading technology industry association in the state, serving more than 30,000 members through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG’s mission is to educate, promote, and unite Georgia’s technology community to foster an innovative and connected marketplace that stimulates and enhances a tech-based economy.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG’s charitable arm) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at http://www.tagonline.org or TAG’s community website at http://www.hubga.com To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit http://www.tagedonline.org/

About UserIQ

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, UserIQ was founded in 2014 to help SaaS companies transform the way they engage with their customers. From adoption and retention to expansion and advocacy, UserIQ combines user intelligence, targeted engagements and customer health to deliver what each customer needs to be successful at every moment. In 2016, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) recognized UserIQ as a ‘Top 10 Most Innovative Company.’ For more information on UserIQ, visit useriq.com and follow us on Twitter @UserIQ.

###