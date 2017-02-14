Creative Learning Corporation Has Filed Its 2017 1st Quarter 10-Q

Creative Learning Corporation (OTCQX: CLCN) is pleased to report that its independent auditors, Hancock Askew, have completed their review of the 1st Quarter of 2017, and that CLCN has filed its Form 10-Q report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

